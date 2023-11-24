Minister urged to give committee sight of changes planned to legal reform Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister urged to give committee sight of changes planned to legal reform Bill

By Press Association
The Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill is currently going through Parliament (PA)
A Holyrood committee has warned it will be “very difficult” for it to make a recommendation on controversial legal reforms without seeing what changes are to be proposed by the Scottish Government.

Members of the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee have been scrutinising legislation which has been branded by senior judges as a “threat” to the independence of the legal profession and judiciary.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown has pledged the Government will bring forward amendments to the Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill, but committee convener Kaukab Stewart said MSPs would “welcome sight” of the changes before the minister appears before them on December 5.

Kaukab Stewart is convener of the committee (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the committee tasked with recommending if the Bill should proceed through Holyrood, Ms Stewart told the minister that “as it currently stands” without sight of amendments which could “significantly alter the Bill”, it will “be very difficult for us to make any firm recommendation”.

In a letter to Ms Brown, Ms Stewart added the committee would also “welcome some clarity as to the timescales the Scottish Government is working to”.

She noted that Scotland’s most senior judge, Lord Carloway, the Lord President of the Court of Session, had said discussions with the Scottish Government about amendments to the Bill “are at an early stage” and “much more information” is needed.

Ms Brown last month told the committee the planned changes to the legislation would “take time to work through”.

As it stands, the Bill proposes to give ministers powers over the regulation of legal professionals, by allowing them to amend the regulatory objectives and professional principles of the sector – something usually done by the Lord President and others.

As a result, the senators of the College of Justice have claimed the Bill would leave the legal system open to “political abuse”, while the Law Society of Scotland said by giving the Scottish Government the ability to “intervene directly in regulation”, the legislation “undermines the fundamental principle of having a legal profession which is independent from the state”.