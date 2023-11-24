Irish government challenge to UK legacy laws would not derail relations – Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish government challenge to UK legacy laws would not derail relations – Gove

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove attended a press conference during the British-Irish Council summit at Dublin Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)
Any potential Irish government legal challenge against the UK’s contentious legacy laws would not derail improving relations between Dublin and London, Michael Gove has insisted.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up said he respected the sovereign right of Ireland to take a case against his government at the European Court of Human Rights.

The Irish government is deliberating on whether to mount an interstate case against the UK. It could also decide to support an existing legal challenge against the laws.

Ministers in Dublin are assessing legal advice on the issue from Attorney General Rossa Fanning.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent in September despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The new Act will also halt future civil cases and legacy inquests.

Multiple Troubles victims and family members are supporting a legal challenge against aspects of the Act at Belfast High Court.

Mr Gove and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among senior politicians who attended a meeting of the British Irish Council in Dublin on Friday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove spoke at a press conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

They were asked about the legacy issue at a post-meeting press conference.

“The legacy is a uniquely sensitive issue,” said Mr Gove.

“We know and understand the Irish government’s position, and we respect the autonomy of the decision-making process within the Irish government.

“We, I think it is clear, believe it would be preferable not for a case to be taken forward. But that’s a decision for the Irish government and it in no way leads to any deterioration or difficulty in any of the other conversations that we have.

“Because we respect Ireland’s sovereign right in this regard, and we continue to work well with the Irish government in so many other areas.”

Mr Varadkar said he and coalition colleagues had yet to make a decision on the legal advice.

“We’re still considering it,” he said.

“And, obviously, we’ll speak to the British government again before making any decisions, any final decisions.

“The relationship and working relationship, I think, between the Irish government and the UK government has improved considerably, largely because of the Windsor protocol (on post-Brexit trade) and the Prime Minister’s considerable diplomatic achievement, I believe, in being able to secure that with the European Commission.

“So that’s always going to be part of our considerations too.

“But, above all, we restate our view that we don’t believe that the approach that has been taken in terms of legacy is the right one.”