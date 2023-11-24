Lord Cameron says UK needs to engage with China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Cameron says UK needs to engage with China

By Press Association
David Cameron drinks a pint with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to the UK (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
David Cameron has defended his pursuit of close ties with China as prime minister, as he insisted that “engaging” with Beijing today is necessary.

The former PM, who was appointed Foreign Secretary this month in a shock return to frontline politics, said that the Asian power had become “much more aggressive, much more assertive” since he left office in 2016.

As prime minister, Lord Cameron presided over the so-called “golden era” of relations between Britain and China, hosting a state visit for Chinese President Xi Jinping and welcoming investment from Beijing into the UK.

The years since have seen relations between the West and China deteriorate dramatically.

In his first foreign policy speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak declared the golden era over and described the pursuit of closer economic ties over the previous decade as “naive”.

Some Tory MPs have pushed Mr Sunak to go further and brand China a “threat”, amid concerns about recent attempts – including a visit by ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly to Beijing – to reduce tensions.

Speaking to the BBC, Lord Cameron acknowledged that times had changed while defending the foreign policy of his period in office.

“China has become much more aggressive, much more assertive, over the Uighurs, over Hong Kong, the ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy,” he said.

“And so that’s why security and protection is such an important part of our policy.

“We also need to align more carefully with our allies to make sure we can counter any malign threats coming from China. So, it is a realistic hard-headed policy.”

South Korean President state visit to the UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron (Frank Augstein/PA)

He said: “When I became prime minister, the greatest need was for Britain to grow again, trade again, with exports to help our businesses around the world.

“I loaded up planes, I took them to India, I took them to China, I took them to Africa to get the economy moving again.”

He said that “engaging China is one part of the approach we need to take.

“Not least, because China is a fifth of humanity. We’re not going to solve challenges like climate change, unless we engage.

“And hopefully I can be a part of that.”

Lord Cameron, who resigned as prime minister after losing the 2016 Brexit referendum, said that the UK had to be “a friend, a neighbour and the best possible partner” for the EU.

“When you look at the engagement in Ukraine, that probably is the best example of how it’s worked,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that Britain is the leading European power in helping Ukraine.”

The former prime minister also indicated that he would not push for an increase in the overseas aid budget to 0.7% of national income.

It was cut to 0.5% by Mr Sunak as chancellor in 2021.

“I took this job accepting collective Cabinet responsibility,” he said.