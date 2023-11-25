‘Fundamental change’ needed to tackle violence against women, report concludes

A report on violence against women and girls in Scotland has highlighted the need for “fundamental change”, Scottish Labour has said.

The party’s research has been published to coincide with the international day for the elimination of violence against women on Saturday.

It follows a year-long consultation with academics and those with lived experience, with Scottish Labour now making a range of recommendations to improve women’s safety.

The report said law reform and a “significant shift” in social norms are required to tackle the issue of domestic violence against women, and it also calls for current Scottish Government- funded programmes to be monitored and regularly evaluated to ensure they remain effective.

Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman, said legal protections also must be strengthened to reduce and prevent the distribution of intimate images, often known as revenge porn.

Justice reforms outlined in the Scottish Government’s Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which increases protections for vulnerable witnesses, could be strengthened by giving a right to legal advocacy for rape victims, the party said.

Labour’s Pauline McNeill said the time to act is now (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms McNeill said: “The need to act to bring an end to violence against women and girls could not be clearer.

“This consultation has heard first-hand from victims’ organisations, women and young people who have experienced violence at the hands of men and has heard about the need to act throughout our society.

“That’s why Scottish Labour is calling for action to keep women and girls safe in our schools, workplaces and public transport.

“With violent crime on the rise, there is a desperate need for a joined-up approach to tackling violence against women and girls.

“It’s time for fundamental change in our society to keep women and girls safe – let’s make it happen.”

Last month, the Scottish Government announced a pilot scheme to offer domestic violence victims up to £1,000 to escape their relationships. The Fund to Leave will be piloted in five council areas in a £500,000 package.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Violence against women and girls is abhorrent, and must not be tolerated.

“Those who perpetrate violence and abuse must change their behaviours and actions and accept responsibility. It is only through fundamental societal change that women can be protected and we must work together and across society to prevent and tackle violence and abuse.

“Our Equally Safe strategy, backed by £19 million of annual funding, supports 121 projects aimed at preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls, focuses on early intervention, prevention and support services.”