Tory donor Richard Desmond eyes development plans again after political row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tory donor Richard Desmond eyes development plans again after political row

By Press Association
A view of the Westferry Printworks site on the Isle of Dogs in east London (Yui Mok/PA)
A view of the Westferry Printworks site on the Isle of Dogs in east London (Yui Mok/PA)

A Tory donor is once again eyeing up a major property scheme in east London, several years after the initial plans by the developer were at the centre of a serious lobbying row.

Richard Desmond has submitted new proposals to Tower Hamlets Council for a Westferry Printworks development.

The Isle of Dogs development was mired in controversy after the extent of the contact between then housing secretary Robert Jenrick and developer Mr Desmond was revealed, before the Cabinet minister signed off on the project.

Richard Desmond
Former owner of the Daily Express and Daily Star, Richard Desmond (PA)

The pair exchanged text messages following a meeting at a Conservative Party event in November 2019, and officials in Mr Jenrick’s department described him as being “insistent” that the project be given the green light before a new levy added millions to the cost.

Twelve days after the decision was made, Mr Desmond gave £12,000 to the Conservative Party.

Mr Jenrick later had to quash his own approval, conceding that the decision was “unlawful” due to “apparent bias”.

The project was eventually ditched in 2021 after an appeal was dismissed.

It has emerged that new documents, first reported by the Observer, were submitted by Westferry Developments Limited, which is part of Mr Desmond’s Northern & Shell company.

The expanded scheme includes plans for 1,358 homes, as well as a secondary school.

No planning application has yet been submitted but officials have already cited some concerns including that the development “does not propose policy-compliant levels of family housing”.