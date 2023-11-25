Tax cuts ‘start of a journey’, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tax cuts ‘start of a journey’, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalled that more tax cuts could come before the next election (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said the tax-cutting autumn statement is the “start of a journey”, as he appeared to signal hopes for future tax cuts next year.

In comments that will delight Tory MPs, the Prime Minister used an interview with the Mail on Sunday to claim that his Government will “do more when we can” on tax cuts.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a national insurance cut worth £10 billion as well as savings for businesses in his autumn statement this week.

While welcomed by businesses, economists have warned that his fiscal plans will result in painful and “implausible” savings for already-squeezed departments and public services beyond the next general election.

National insurance rate for UK employees
“I always said I wanted to cut people’s taxes, but first we had to get inflation under control and stabilise the economy,” Mr Sunak said.

“We have now done that and it didn’t happen by accident. The Chancellor and I took a set of decisions that weren’t easy, that we got a lot of flak for, that the Labour party opposed, in order to halve inflation and defy the sceptics.

“Everyone said we were going to have a recession this year in the UK (but) we have actually grown the economy. Because of that our economic policy can shift gears.”

He added: “This is the start of a journey. We will do more when we can, because I want to cut taxes, reward hard work, grow the economy and do so in a way that is responsible.”

Despite the earnings bonus, millions of workers will face a squeeze on their finances with the tax burden still set to reach a record high.

The continuing freeze in personal tax thresholds will wipe out the benefit of the national insurance reductions for many workers, as higher earnings see millions pulled into paying more to the Exchequer through “fiscal drag”.

The Government has insisted that boosted productivity in the civil service can help deliver savings, but some commentators have warned that if implemented the Chancellor’s plan could usher back in an era of austerity.

Mr Sunak said: “People don’t want the Government to be spending ever more money. What they want are reformed public services that deliver for them, and high productivity.

“That’s what you get in the private sector, and we need to see that in the public sector. We are at a point now where our priority going forward is to cut people’s taxes.

“Public spending is already at record highs in this country, the Government is already spending an enormous amount of money.”

He said that the priority had to be “driving up public-sector productivity”.