Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli hostage reunited with father after release

By Press Association
Thomas Hand, centre, speaks at a press conference for families of hostages taken from Israel (Norma Burke/PA)
A nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl held hostage by Hamas has been reunited with her father.

Emily Hand was among a number of people to be freed by militants at the weekend in a deal which also saw Palestinians held in Israel released.

Video footage released by the Israeli Defence Forces has shown her running into her father Thomas’s arms at a location in Israel.

She had been abducted while at a sleepover in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas attack on October 7, along with her friend Hila, 13, who has also been released. Hila’s mother, Raya Rotem, 54, is still being held in Gaza.

Thomas Hand, originally from Dun Laoghaire in Dublin, thanked all the people who have supported his family.

“Emily has come back to us,” he said. “We are overjoyed to embrace Emily again.

“We appreciate the unwavering support. We want to express our gratitude to everyone who helped and supported us during the last 50 days until Emily’s return.”

Mr Hand had previously spoken about how he was looking forward to giving her a huge hug.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper that Emily would also be greeted by her beloved dog, Johnsie, and cuddly toys, and they are planning to give the girl – who spent her ninth birthday in captivity – “the best birthday party she never had”.

Ireland’s leaders, including Irish president Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Micheal Martin who met with Mr Hand as he campaigned for his daughter’s release, welcomed the news.

Irish president Michael D Higgins described the ordeal as “a horrific time for all of her family”.

In a statement, he said: “It is my great hope that Emily can now, despite all that she has endured, enjoy a happy and fulfilling life after what has been an unimaginable situation for such a young child.

“While we particularly recognise this important moment as an Irish-Israeli child is released, we must also retain a focus on what is now needed – a durable ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages, and a commitment from all sides to engaging in the task of building what can be an enduring peace.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the country had breathed !a massive sigh of relief”.

“Our prayers have been answered,” he said.

“Irish people everywhere share in the relief of Emily’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the hostages in Gaza, but we followed particularly closely the fate of Emily, a dual Irish-Israeli citizen.”

Mr Varadkar said that while Emily has been returned to her family, it must not be forgotten that many more hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

“Their fate is unknown but we hope that, like Emily, they will also be allowed to return to their homes and their families.

“We think of all the families suffering in this troubled region, and we redouble our efforts to work for a permanent ceasefire, and for a just and lasting peace,” he said.

Tanaiste and Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin, said he is delighted that Emily, “a bright and beautiful young girl”, has been released.

“The people of Ireland have been touched by Emily’s story, her innocence and the quiet dignity and determination of her father Tom,” he said.

He went on: “I had the opportunity to meet Tom before travelling to the region, and I was struck by the strength and resilience with which he advocated for his daughter’s release.

“This is a message that I and my colleagues in government sought to amplify as we engaged internationally, through political, diplomatic and security channels, in a bid to secure Emily’s safe return.

“I want to acknowledge the role played by the US, Qatar, Egypt and others that have been involved in securing the release of the hostages.

“I am conscious today that many more hostages remain in the hands of Hamas. I reiterate my call that all hostages in Gaza should be released immediately and unconditionally.”