Autumn statement ‘set direction of travel’, says Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Autumn statement ‘set direction of travel’, says Chief Secretary to the Treasury

By Press Association
Laura Trott said the Government was being ‘straight’ with the public on tax cuts (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Laura Trott said the Government was being ‘straight’ with the public on tax cuts (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The autumn statement has “set a direction of travel”, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said.

Laura Trott said the Conservatives wanted to “bring the tax burden down” but would not say whether there would be future tax cuts.

Appearing on Sky News, Ms Trott told the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “We don’t comment on future fiscal events.

“But what I would say is that we have set a direction of travel to grow the economy, to support businesses and to reward work, and we want to bring that tax burden down over time in a responsible way.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a national insurance cut worth £10 billion in his autumn statement this week.

Ms Trott’s comments follow an indication from the Prime Minister that there would be additional tax cuts next year.

Rishi Sunak told the Mail On Sunday that his Government would “do more when we can” on tax cuts.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott was appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Ms Trott also said the Government was being “straight” with the public on tax cuts.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg, she said: “If you are on average income, because of the changes that we’ve made, your tax burden will have gone down quite significantly.

“We have been very open about that. If you are on some of the highest wages, we have asked you to take more of the burden. That is a policy decision that we have taken but the overall direction now – we have turned a corner, we are going to bring taxes down but we’re going to do it in a non-inflationary way.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said fixing the Government’s “deep structural problems” would take time.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said: “After 13 years of the Conservatives in Government, we have deep structural problems in our country, in our economy, in the labour market and in our public services.”

Mr Jones said Labour intended to use “switch spends” to utilise the budget and spend effectively, if elected at the next general election.

On switch spends, he said: “We have already identified that there is things that the Conservatives currently spend money on, not very effectively, that we think we could spend more effectively to solve problems, especially in the short-term.

“One example of that actually is the asylum backlog, given we’ve been talking about migration figures today, where there’s been an underspend in certain budgets that we think we can spend on recruiting more senior case workers to make decisions more quickly.

“Another example, the capital budgets on school buildings have not been being spent effectively and yet we know we’ve got these problems with the RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) issue, with the safety of our schools, we would re-prioritise those budgets to make sure those issues are being dealt with more quickly.”