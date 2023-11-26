UK Government attitude to Irish ‘returned to repellent’ during Brexit – Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK Government attitude to Irish ‘returned to repellent’ during Brexit – Campbell

By Press Association
The former aide to Tony Blair was speaking on Ireland deputy premier Micheal Martin’s In Conservation With podcast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The former aide to Tony Blair was speaking on Ireland deputy premier Micheal Martin’s In Conservation With podcast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK Government’s attitude to the Irish “returned a little to repellent” during Brexit, one of Tony Blair’s former top aides has said.

Alastair Campbell slammed an “almost arrogance” on the part of the current Conservative government towards Northern Ireland.

He was speaking on Ireland deputy premier Micheal Martin’s In Conservation With podcast.

The Tanaiste said that from an Irish perspective, the relationship with the UK government “went up a level” when Tony Blair’s Labour swept into power in 1997, and “to a certain extent hasn’t been repeated”.

“It just went up a level in terms of trust, in terms of working together genuinely and learning and sharing experiences, it was a very, very warm relationship that did impact positively,” he said.

Mr Campbell said it “saddens” him “the extent to which” in the Brexit debate, Northern Ireland was “not even considered”.

“There’s an arrogance about the current government in its attitudes to Ireland that there used to be when I was a journalist,” he said.

Blair & Campbell
Alastair Campbell worked with former prime minister Tony Blair (Ben Curtis/PA)

Mr Campbell, who worked in journalism in the 1980s and ’90s, said he felt there was an arrogance during former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s term.

“There was an arrogance, there was an attitude towards the Irish that was really quite repellent, and that went and I think a little of it has come back again,” he said.

“The extent to which, particularly during the Brexit negotiations, stuff was happening that had a direct impact upon you guys, and I don’t think it even figured in the thinking a lot of the time.”

The Tanaiste responded: “Which gave rise to all the issues around the (Northern Ireland) Protocol and where we are today, and also the bit I’ve always been taken aback by was the absence of any due diligence over the impact on SMEs, small businesses, supply chains.

“It’s a huge imposition on a lot of ordinary small to medium-size businesses that I don’t think was factored in.”

He added: “To be fair, I think (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak has brought a degree of professionalism to Britain.”

The pair also discussed rioting seen in Dublin last Thursday night following a stabbing attack which saw a woman and three children taken to hospital.

Mr Martin described the incident as an “appalling, horrific attack on three young children and their carer”, followed by rioting and attacks on gardai, co-ordinated on social media.

He expressed concern about the “hate and bile” in social-media messaging, directed against foreigners and the government.

Joe and Helen O’Toole Community Nursing Unit in Tuam opening
Alastair Campbell was speaking on Tanaiste Micheal Martin’s In Conservation With podcast (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Campbell said he was genuinely shocked by the scenes in Dublin.

He commended Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for “absolutely calling them out” in reference to his assertion of the involvement of “far-right elements”.

Mr Campbell has published a new book called What Can I Do, about the growth of populism, polarisation and the nature of public discourse.

“We are now in this world where if you combine the disenchantment that a lot of people have with their own lives, the desire to find people to blame for that, be that politicians, be that immigrants, be that anybody that they can say is not one of us, allied to the speed at which rumour can fly, conspiracies can fly and it’s very, very hard to contain when it kicks off,” he said.

Referring to the rise of right-wing politicians in countries including the Netherlands and Argentina, Mr Campbell added: “What all of these things signal is we haven’t got on top of this populist, polarising virus, and we’ve got to find ways of addressing the issues, but at the same time we’ve got to find ways of restoring people’s sense or at least a modicum of trust in institutions of trust in politicians.”