Family of Ruth Perry crowdfunds ahead of inquest after legal aid denied

By Press Association
An inquest into the death of Ruth Perry will start on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The family of headteacher Ruth Perry have surpassed their crowdfunding target to pay for legal advice and representation at the inquest into her death, after announcing their application for legal aid was rejected.

Ms Perry took her own life in January after an Ofsted report which downgraded Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating, outstanding, to its lowest, inadequate, over safeguarding concerns.

Her sister, Professor Julia Waters, set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 ahead of the inquest into Ms Perry’s death, which will begin on Tuesday at Berkshire Coroner’s Court.

By Sunday the appeal had reached £52,898.

On the page it was announced that the family’s application for legal aid was rejected “just days” before the start of the inquest, while other parties – Ofsted, Reading Borough Council and Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust – will “de facto” have their legal costs “paid from the public purse” as public bodies.

“We believe this legal and financial inequity to be unjust,” the page’s description said.

“The family hopes that the inquest will reveal the truth about the circumstances leading to Ruth’s death and the opportunities that were missed to prevent it.

“They hope that lessons can be learnt to prevent future such deaths from occurring.

“Please donate to our crowdfunder if you feel the lack of legal aid for Ruth Perry’s family is unjust and inequitable, and if you wish to support their campaign for meaningful change in Ruth’s name.”

Ruth Perry vigil
A vigil for Ruth Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was also made clear that any money raised beyond the target would be donated to the charity Inquest, which supports people bereaved by state-related deaths.

Prof Waters previously said Ms Perry had experienced the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

At a pre-inquest review in July, Ofsted denied that the manner in which a school inspection was carried out contributed to Ms Perry’s death.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We know this will be an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends of Ruth Perry and our thoughts remain with them.

“Legal aid representation is not necessary in the vast majority of inquests but we have made changes to ensure there is more support for those who have lost loved ones.”