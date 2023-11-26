Sunak ‘agreed to raise migrant salary threshold in Braverman deal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak ‘agreed to raise migrant salary threshold in Braverman deal’

By Press Association
Former home secretary Suella Braverman said she had agreed a deal with Mr Sunak before he became prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former home secretary Suella Braverman said she had agreed a deal with Mr Sunak before he became prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak agreed to increase the salary threshold for migrant workers to £40,000 as part of a leadership contest deal agreed with Suella Braverman, it has been reported.

The Daily Telegraph said it had seen a copy of the deal, which saw the Prime Minister agree to a “four-point migration plan” with Mrs Braverman.

The claim comes after the former home secretary, in a scathing letter following her sacking, said she had struck a deal with Mr Sunak that saw her agree to serve in his Cabinet because of “firm assurances” he gave her “on key policy priorities”.

She said they included a commitment to reduce net migration into Britain and efforts to tackle international blocks on deporting those who arrive across the English Channel via small boats.

Downing Street earlier this month rejected the former home secretary’s “characterisation” of a secret pact allegedly being reached, but did confirm the pair had been discussing policy prior to her appointment.

According to the paper, Mr Sunak agreed also to “close down the graduate visa route” while restricting dependents who migrants can bring and prioritising Russell Group university applicants in visa applications.

The claims emerged as the Prime Minister comes under pressure from his own MPs to bring down net migration after it reached record levels.

Many also want swift action to rescue the Rwanda asylum plan after the Supreme Court defeat earlier this month.

The net migration figure peaked at 745,000 in the year to December 2022, according to revised estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday.

The data places migration levels at three times higher than before Brexit.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is understood to have worked up a plan designed to appease calls from right-wing Tories for the Government to take action.

Mrs Braverman’s replacement as Home Secretary, James Cleverly, is expected to give a statement on net migration levels when he takes questions in the Commons on Monday.

The newspaper cites sources close to the Fareham MP who say that, while not signed by Mr Sunak, the deal was verbally agreed on several occasions and that he left a meeting with a physical copy of a document.

In her letter, Mrs Braverman told Mr Sunak: “Our deal was no mere promise over dinner, to be discarded when convenient and denied when challenged.”

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the Prime Minister played down the claim that Mrs Braverman had struck a deal with him last year.

“Of course you have conversations with people when you are in a leadership election and not just Suella,” Mr Sunak said.

Asked about whether she could produce proof of a deal, he said: “That’s a question for her. I’m getting on with actually delivering things.”