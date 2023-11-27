Former Scottish Green leader calls for party members to replace current heads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Former Scottish Green leader calls for party members to replace current heads

By Press Association
The former Scottish Green co-leader spoke to Holyrood magazine about a ‘ruling cabal’ within the party (David Cheskin/PA)
The former Scottish Green co-leader spoke to Holyrood magazine about a 'ruling cabal' within the party (David Cheskin/PA)

Former Scottish Green co-leader Robin Harper has called for an “upwelling” of party members to remove the current leadership.

Mr Harper quit the party this year in a disagreement with its stance on trans rights, accusing the party, under current leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, of having “lost the plot”.

The Scottish Greens have been steadfast in their support for the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill – the controversial legislation which would make it easier for transgender people to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie
Mr Harper called for the members to ‘replace’ the current leaders (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Bill was blocked by the UK Government in January after being passed by Holyrood, with the Court of Session currently considering an appeal.

In an interview with Holyrood magazine, the party’s first ever MSP said there was a “ruling cabal” in the Scottish Greens.

“About half of the MSPs form it. They don’t listen – they don’t want to listen – to reason, to the rest of the party, where there are differences of opinion.”

He added: “There needs to be an upwelling amongst members to replace the present leadership.”

The former leader also announced he had launched the “Scottish Green women’s declaration for sex-based rights”, despite having left the party.

The declaration says sex is a “biological reality” and should not be “confused with gender”.

It adds that “women and girls are subject to discrimination and oppression on the basis of their sex”, as well as advocating for the protection of single-sex spaces in law and stressing that women and girls “have the right to discuss policies which affect them without being abused, harassed or intimidated”.

The declaration also says: “We know that globally women, as a sex, are disproportionately affected by climate change and environmental degradation and that their empowerment is essential to our work as environmentalists.”

But a spokesperson for the Scottish Greens said: “No such group is known to nor affiliated to the Scottish Greens.

“We support the rights of our trans siblings and stand against all forms of prejudice.”