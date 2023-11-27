Criminal justice budget ‘unsustainable’, ministers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Criminal justice budget ‘unsustainable’, ministers warned

By Press Association
MSPs said the criminal justice budget is unsustainable (PA)
The criminal justice system in Scotland is “unsustainable” and cannot withstand “marginal” budget increases to maintain vital services, a Holyrood committee has warned.

The Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee has produced a report to conclude its pre-budget scrutiny for 2024/25, with evidence taken from the police and fire service.

Ministers have been told a “business as usual” approach, which sees the justice budget incrementally increased in “small sums”, should not continue.

The committee report notes: “The funding situation facing the criminal justice sector cannot be allowed to continue.

“We cannot continue to provide ever increasing small sums of finance seemingly to effectively stand still in a ‘business as usual’ fashion.”

A major concern highlighted by committee MSPs is the impact the finances have had on delays to “critical” projects, such as the replacement of HMP Barlinnie, investment in decontamination facilities in fire stations, and the roll out of body-worn video cameras to police, while it also highlights issues on staffing numbers and service delivery.

Police Scotland officers
The MSPs suggest a ‘spend-to-save model’ to boost services like the police (PA)

The committee also expressed alarm at repeatedly heard evidence about the inefficiencies of police officers having to spend a disproportionate amount of time dealing with mental health concerns, or spending a significant period of time waiting to give evidence in court.

It called for the Scottish Government to move towards a “spend-to-save model”, which would ensure the justice sector is able to deliver services and meet the demands placed on it.

Committee convener Audrey Nicoll said: “Year on year we are seeing the increasing pressure on services in the justice sector and the difficult decisions organisations are having to make in order to continue to deliver.

“We recognise the twin pressures of high inflation and pay awards, but it feels like we have reached a critical point and that increasingly there are fewer and fewer savings which can be made without a detrimental impact on services.

“Throughout our scrutiny it has become clear that the current model is unsustainable and that marginal increases in budgets each year are no longer sufficient.

“We’re calling for a different approach and the implementation of a spend-to-save model which would bring increased investment into the criminal justice system and will ultimately save money.

“We need urgent reform of how this sector is funded to ensure its long-term viability, and which means services are properly funded and the infrastructure behind them modernised to meet the demands of our society.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Almost £3.4 billion is being invested across the justice system in 2023-24 to fund vital frontline services, provide continued support for victims and witnesses, and to tackle the causes of offending.

“This represents an increase of £165 million or a 5.8% increase on the previous year’s justice resource budget.

“The Deputy First Minister said this week that the UK Government’s Autumn Statement delivered the ‘worst case scenario’ for Scotland’s finances.

“Ministers are assessing the full implications of that statement as they develop a Budget that meets the needs of the people of Scotland, in line with our missions of equality, community and opportunity.”