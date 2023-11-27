Bank of England has relied on ‘inadequate’ forecasts, Lords report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bank of England has relied on ‘inadequate’ forecasts, Lords report says

By Press Association
The Bank has been independent of Government since 1998 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England has been over-reliant on “inadequate” forecasts and should have its remit “pruned” by the Treasury, a new report from a Lords’ committee has said.

The Lords Economic Affairs Committee also said a “democratic deficit” had opened up as the Bank had not been adequately scrutinised.

But its report concluded that the Bank’s independence from the Government, which was put in place a quarter of a century ago, has worked well and strengthened economic confidence in the UK.

The wide-ranging report instead recommended smaller changes to the way the Bank works.

Bank of England
The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is responsible for setting interest rates (Henry Nicholls/PA)

It said that during the last two years as inflation ran out of control, the Bank seemed unable to produce accurate forecasts of what was to come.

Public confidence in the bankers at Threadneedle Street has plunged as inflation peaked at more than 11% last year, the Lords said.

The report said that many factors, including the renewed invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, had contributed to the inflation. The Bank’s officials have long said that the invasion was impossible for it to forecast.

But, the Lords added, “the persistence of above-target inflation over this period also reflects errors in the conduct of monetary policy, including an over-reliance on inadequate forecasting models”.

The Bank has already recognised that its forecasts have been lacking during this period of flux. In July it appointed Ben Bernanke, who chaired the US Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis, to review its forecasting

The Bank’s job is not to prevent inflation, rather it is to keep inflation at as close to 2% as possible.

The main tool in its box is the base interest rate. This rate essentially works as a guide for how much interest people and companies pay to borrow and how much savers are paid by their banks.

Interest rates used to be set by the Government, but in 1998 the new Labour Government decided to hand the power to the Bank and make it independent from Government interference.

The Lords said that this independence has worked well. But they added that since 1998 the Bank’s remit has expanded without a corresponding increase in oversight from Parliament.

“We are concerned that a democratic deficit has emerged, which risks undermining confidence in the Bank and its operational independence,” it said.

“We therefore believe that current Parliamentary arrangements should be enhanced. In particular, we recommend that Parliament should conduct an overarching review of the Bank’s remit, performance and operations.”

Such a review can be conducted every five years, it said.

The report added: “We recommend that the Bank’s remit should be pruned by HM Treasury, with a focus on the number of matters it is expected to have regard to and consider.”

The Bank of England said: “We’d like to thank the Lords EAC for this report and will be giving the recommendations careful consideration. We’ll respond formally in due course.”Bank of England