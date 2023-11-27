New Scottish exams chair appointed as system faces shake-up

A new chair of Scotland’s exam body has been appointed as the agency is set to be replaced.

Shirley Rogers will take up the post on December 1 following the end of David Middleton’s term.

Ms Rogers will initially serve as the chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) ahead of the Scottish Government’s planned education reforms.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m pleased to welcome Shirley Rogers into post as the first female Chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority and look forward to working closely with her.

“This appointment is a vital step forward in our process to reform Scotland’s education system, as we look to deliver change in practice and culture at the SQA and its replacement body.

“I’ve been clear that reform is a process and that work has already started to embed system and culture change that improves outcomes for young people, whilst supporting school staff.

“I’d like to thank David Middleton for his hard work and professionalism as current chair of the SQA and wish him the very best for the future.”

Ms Rogers added: “I am delighted to be joining the SQA as chair. I look forward to working with the organisation and its stakeholders to achieve the very best that we can for students, parents, teachers and employers.”

Two years ago, plans were announced to scrap and replace both the SQA and Education Scotland, with the new agencies expected to begin their work next summer.

But legislation was delayed to give ministers time to consider expert reports on Scotland’s education system while, earlier this month, Ms Gilruth said she would return to Holyrood “in the new year” to fully debate her reform proposals.