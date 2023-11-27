UK-China relationship now different from Cameron’s ‘golden era’, says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK-China relationship now different from Cameron’s ‘golden era’, says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and the Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron (Frank Augstein/PA)
Lord David Cameron’s political comeback as Foreign Secretary will not mean the return of his “golden era” approach to China, Rishi Sunak said.

Lord Cameron’s administration forged close economic ties with China and leader Xi Jinping supped a pint with the then prime minister at a pub near Chequers in a sign of how close they were.

But Mr Sunak told a summit of global investors that his Government had a more cautious approach to engagement with Beijing.

Cabinet reshuffle
The UK’s relationship with China has changed dramatically since the 2015 pub trip (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Prime Minister told the summit in Hampton Court Palace: “If David was here what he would say is the China of today is not the China he dealt with over a decade ago.

“It has changed, it’s right that our strategy evolves to take account of that.

“Our strategy can be summarised in three approaches: it’s to protect, align and engage.

“We have got to protect the UK against the risks, where they manifest themselves.”

Global Investment Summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was speaking at the Global Investment Summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The new National Security and Investment Act allows the Government to block investment in sensitive sectors.

The UK will “align with our allies” such as the US, Australia and Japan, Mr Sunak said.

But the UK would still engage because “whether you like it or not, China is an indisputable fact of global economic life”.

“There’s no solution to the world’s biggest problems – whether that’s climate change, regulating AI appropriately and safely, tackling global public health, macroeconomic stability – without engaging with China.

“If you have taken the steps you need to protect yourself then you should be able to engage with confidence to the benefit of our country.”

He said Lord Cameron’s return to frontline politics was useful given the level of global uncertainty. The global picture has become much more uncertain, more challenging than at any time in recent history.

“It’s one of the reasons I was delighted that David Cameron was rejoining government as Foreign Secretary, to have those relationships and experience at such a tricky time is enormously valuable to the Government.”