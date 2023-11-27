Billpayers to fund £100 million campaign for people to use less water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billpayers to fund £100 million campaign for people to use less water

By Press Association
The Government wants people to use less water to help protect supply (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Government wants people to use less water to help protect supply (Nick Ansell/PA)

Billpayers are to fund a £100 million national campaign to encourage people to use less water, the chief executive of Ofwat has said.

The regulator announced its intention to develop the fund in July, with chief executive David Black now telling MPs that billpayers will provide the money.

Each person in the UK uses about 144 litres per day and the Government wants to reduce this to 122 litres by 2038 and 110 litres by 2050.

It also wants water companies to cut the amount of water lost through leaky pipes, which is currently about 20% of the total supply.

Climate change and a growing population means water demand is increasing at a time when reserves are becoming more stressed, and the Government and Ofwat have said reducing the amount of water people use is necessary to protect continuity of supply.

The Government estimates that there will be four billion more litres per day needed by 2050 and it wants to cut demand as well as fund new reservoirs and encourage water recycling as a way to plug this gap.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Mr Black said: “We’re establishing a fund of £100 million for the next price review period which will be from customers to help the sector get to a much better place on water demand.

“We haven’t seen progress from the sector in the current period nor in the previous period. The Government set challenging targets, we think the sector needs to rise to the challenge of delivering on that.

“It is cheaper if that works than the alternatives of building major new sources of supply.

“A major new reservoir is expensive, we’re talking about perhaps £2 billion or more, so it’s absolutely right that we look at the demand side as well.”

Ofwat said households can save about £500 a year by reducing water use and the fund will begin paying for a public information campaign by April 2025.

Questioning Mr Black and Ofwat’s chairman Iain Coucher, MPs were sceptical of the success that water companies would have in convincing people to use less water and that the £100 million may not be enough.

When asked how it will make a difference, Mr Coucher said: “Anglian Water has been leading the charge on this, they’ve been quite aggressive in trying to drive down water consumption, they’ve had quite a few successful areas.

“We sort of know the types of actions it takes to get consumption down, how to target it, what sort of sums of money are involved in doing that.

“What Anglian Water are saying is, once you get it down to those sort of levels you can’t take the foot off the gas, you’ve got to continue to reinforce it, as over time it will get back up.”