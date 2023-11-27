Economy above expectations, No 10 says despite Bank governor’s growth concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Economy above expectations, No 10 says despite Bank governor’s growth concerns

By Press Association
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Niall Carson/PA)
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey (Niall Carson/PA)

The UK economy will continue “outperforming expectations”, Downing Street insisted after the head of the Bank of England (BoE) expressed concern over the growth outlook.

Governor Andrew Bailey suggested the economy’s potential to grow was among the worst he had seen in his lifetime.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his autumn statement last week to announce a national insurance cut and tax breaks for firms in an attempt to revive growth.

But the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded its forecasts for the coming years and predicted that inflation would be “more persistent” in 2024 than it had anticipated.

As Rishi Sunak was holding a major summit aimed at attracting investment to the UK on Monday, Mr Bailey gave a gloomy assessment of the economy’s productivity.

“It does concern me that the supply side of the economy has slowed,” the central bank chief told local news website Chronicle Live during a visit to the North East.

“If you look at what I call the potential growth rates of the economy, there’s no doubt it’s lower than it has been in much of my working life.”

The governor repeated his warning that interest rates would not be cut in the “foreseeable future”, after he recently declared it was “much too early” to say inflation had been beaten and to start talking about slashing rates.

Global Investment Summit
Rishi Sunak said efforts to attract global investment to Britain were central to his growth plan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked about Mr Bailey’s remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists: “We do believe that we have turned a corner, particularly given the success in halving inflation.

“And you saw an autumn statement which was designed to boost the UK economy with new policies like full expensing, which was long called-for by businesses, and we are confident that as a result we will keep outperforming expectations.”

Pressed on whether Mr Bailey was wrong to make the comments, the spokesman replied: “That’s not what I said,” as he declined to criticise the governor of the independent central bank.

Mr Bailey has repeatedly suggested the threat of UK inflation is being underestimated.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September, according to official figures.

UK annual inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

It prompted the Government to claim that it had met its inflation target early, having pledged to bring down the level to below 5.4% by the end of the year.

But it is still far above the Bank of England’s 2% target and Mr Bailey warned lowering inflation further would require “hard work”.

“I’m very conscious of the position of the less well-off but we do have to get it down to 2% and that’s why I have pushed back of late against assumptions that we’re talking about cutting interest rates or we will be cutting interest in anything like the foreseeable future because it’s too soon to have that discussion,” he said.

Mr Sunak’s spokesman acknowledged there was no “glide path” to the 2% target, adding the Government will “maintain fiscal discipline on things like pay awards and elsewhere so that we can continue to reduce inflation”.

He insisted the autumn statement was “not an inflationary package” when asked about concerns the national insurance cut could make the Bank of England’s job of reducing inflation harder.