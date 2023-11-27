Cleverly issues Commons apology as he insists derogatory jibe was aimed at MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly issues Commons apology as he insists derogatory jibe was aimed at MP

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks during Home Office questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
James Cleverly has apologised in the Commons for using “inappropriate language” against a Labour MP but denied he called Stockton a “shithole”.

The Home Secretary was accused of making the remark after Labour’s Alex Cunningham challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the level of child poverty in his Stockton North constituency.

But an ally of Mr Cleverly said he called the MP “shit” and his off-the-cuff remark was not directed towards the North East town.

Mr Cleverly told MPs: “I know what I said. I rejected the accusation that I criticised his constituency.

“My criticism, which I made from a sedentary position, about the honourable gentleman used inappropriate language for which I apologise.

“But I will not accept that my criticism was of his constituency because it was not.”

Mr Cleverly’s apology on Monday sparked a further row in the Commons as some opposition MPs questioned the Home Secretary’s version of events.

Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said she considered the matter closed.

Raising a point of order, Mr Cunningham earlier said: “It’s extremely sad that the Home Secretary hasn’t the guts to admit to his appalling remark about my Stockton North constituency from the frontbench and apologise to the people I have the privilege of representing.”

Mr Cunningham recalled the events of the previous week before saying Mr Cleverly tried to “minimise the damage to his reputation by claiming his remark was aimed at me”, adding: “It’s untrue and has been shown to be untrue.”

Dame Eleanor intervened to advise Mr Cunningham to use another word instead of “untrue”, with the Labour MP replying: “You offer me a considerable challenge but perhaps the Home Secretary has inadvertently misled people across the country in relation to this particular matter.”

He accused Mr Cleverly of “talking down” Stockton and Teesside and urged the Tory frontbencher to apologise for “insulting Stockton rather than hide behind the half truths uttered on his behalf”.

Mr Cleverly replied: “For the avoidance of doubt the honourable gentleman accused me of making derogatory remarks about his constituency and my response issued through my office was that I did not, would not and would never make such comments about his constituency.

“What I said was a comment about him. My apology was for using unparliamentary language.

“But I will make it absolutely clear, for the avoidance of doubt, with no ambiguity, I did not, would not…”

As an opposition MP shouted “you did”, Mr Cleverly said: “Then what are you calling me, Sir?”

Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks during Home Office questions in the House of Commons
At this point Mr Cleverly then said “I know what I said” before reiterating he rejected the accusation that he criticised Stockton North.

Mr Cleverly was challenged again from the Labour benches, with Dame Eleanor saying: “This is not a debate and the matter is now closed.”

Mr Cunningham, raising a further point of order, said: “I don’t actually require any apology for an insult against me because it didn’t happen.”

He added: “He has not apologised to me, he’s not apologised to the people of my constituency, he has apologised for using unparliamentary language.”

Dame Eleanor concluded: “(Mr Cleverly) has issued an apology. I require an apology for the use of unparliamentary language and the Home Secretary has given that apology.

“It is my understanding that he has also apologised to (Mr Cunningham) – whether he accepts it or not is a matter for him. I require an apology, the Home Secretary has issued that apology and the matter is now closed.

“I must say the people who elected us to this place expect us to concentrate on the very serious matters that we have been discussing and we’re going on to discuss.”