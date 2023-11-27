Israel-Hamas truce extension offers further hope for hostages, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel-Hamas truce extension offers further hope for hostages, says minister

By Press Association
Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell was speaking in the House of Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A two-day extension of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas offers the chance to free further hostages, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Andrew Mitchell received reports of the deal while answering questions in the House of Commons and having previously insisted that the pause in hostilities “should not be a one-off”.

Addressing the chamber, he said: “There is some suggestion that while I’ve been on my feet in the House, Qatar has announced a truce would be extended by two days.

“Obviously, we all hope that is true and that more hostages, as a result, will be able to leave.”

The Qatari government has said Israel and Hamas agreed to “extend the humanitarian pause” for two more days past Monday.

The announcement came on the final day of the original four-day truce between the warring sides, and raises the prospect of further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: “The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip.”

Humanitarian aid trucks arrive in Rafah on the Gaza -Egypt border
Humanitarian aid trucks arrive in Rafah on the Gaza -Egypt border (Hatem Ali/AP)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had said the cessation of hostilities delivered “some relief after weeks of pain and suffering”, before insisting “more time is needed if we are to build on this progress”.

Speaking in the Commons, Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) accused the UK Government of not contacting family members of hostages for “more than a month”.

Ms Creasy said: “This weekend, the immigration minister for this Government, on a public platform, said this Government would not rest until each and every one of the hostages is returned back to the loving embrace of their families.

“It is now more than a month since anybody at all from the UK Government has had any contact at all with the UK citizens who have family members as hostages. Not a single phone call.”

Ms Creasy said she had pleaded with ministers to ensure the families could have “just five minutes” of Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron’s time to discuss their cases.

She added: “It’s been other governments who have helped identify that their family members are alive.”

Mr Mitchell, in his reply, said: “My understanding is not the same as hers in respect of the British hostages.

“She will know over 200 British nationals and their dependants have so far left Gaza and we’re working around the clock to get the rest of those who want to leave out.

“But in terms of the hostages, my understanding is not the same as she has said.”