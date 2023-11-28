Supermarkets ‘must close substantial gaps’ in green progress to meet 2030 goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Supermarkets ‘must close substantial gaps’ in green progress to meet 2030 goals

By Press Association
A shopping basket in a supermarket (Julien Behal/PA)
A shopping basket in a supermarket (Julien Behal/PA)

UK supermarkets must close “substantial gaps” across key areas of environmental impact to meet their 2030 climate targets, according to a report.

The Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) analysed the sector’s performance in seven key areas: climate emissions, agriculture, diets, deforestation and conversion, marine, food waste and packaging.

WWF found that time is running out to fix the food system and reduce the environmental impact of UK shopping baskets by 2030.

It also said that supermarkets have made promising progress on tackling deforestation and conversion in palm oil supply chains, with 76% of palm oil in retailer supply chains reported to be certified by Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.

However, this has not been matched in soy supply chains, with just 5% of soy verified to be deforestation and conversion free, it said.

The report said most retailers have reported reductions in emissions from their operations, but overall progress on emissions from supply chains and products sold – which account for 95% of total emissions – is unclear or emissions have increased.

It comes as Aldi became the latest supermarket to join WWF’s Retailers’ Commitment for Nature, which includes the target of halving environmental impact by 2030, alongside existing members such as Co-op, Lidl, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

This means more than 70% of the UK grocery retail market is aligned to WWF’s overall goal.

The report also highlights increased retailer engagement in reporting their impact, with 10 of the 11 major UK retailers – representing more than 90% of the retail grocery market – submitting data on aspects of the seven climate action areas.

WWF is also calling on the Government to play its part by implementing long-promised due diligence regulations to eliminate deforestation and conversion from UK supply chains.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: “Time is running out to fix our fragile food system, which is already creaking under the strain of climate change and nature loss, yet we remain a long way from key 2030 targets that are critical to delivering affordable, healthy, sustainably produced food into every UK shopping basket.

“The clock is ticking for people and planet but, within the food retail sector, the appetite is growing for action to shift our food system on to a sustainable footing.

“Today we welcome Aldi to WWF’s Retailers’ Commitment for Nature, where we’re working with UK food retailers to deliver shared solutions to tackle the devastating impacts of our food system on our environment – we urge all UK retailers to step up to this commitment and work with businesses across their supply chains to accelerate action.

“However, retailers cannot do this alone: the UK Government must get on board, starting by urgently implementing long overdue regulations to meet its high-profile Cop26 promise to eliminate deforestation and conversion from UK supply chains and support WWF’s mission to bring our world back to life.”

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: “We recognise that the food and drink sector has a huge part to play when it comes to taking steps to positively impact the environment.

“We’ve already made great strides in this space, but working collaboratively is crucial, which is why we’re pledging to join WWF in its efforts.”