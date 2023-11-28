Thousands of business leaders call on PM to commit to clear climate action plan

More than 2,000 business leaders and professionals have called on Rishi Sunak to take urgent action that enables the UK to regain its global climate leader status at Cop28

Business Declares, a coalition of companies and professionals calling for climate action, handed a letter to Downing Street signed by more than 2,000 business leaders on Monday.

The letter called on the Prime Minister to take firm and swift action, enabling the UK to regain its global climate leader status at Cop28.

It asked Mr Sunak to commit to commit to a clear climate action plan that can deliver long-term security and certainty for UK businesses.

The open letter was originally written to coincide with a protest of business people on London’s Millennium Bridge in September to call for urgent governmental climate action with campaigners looking to ensure it ends up in front of the Prime Minister ahead of the UN climate conference in Dubai, which starts this week.

The letter said: “The UK has been a globally recognised lead advocate for tackling climate change, exemplified in our role as host of COP26, and parliament’s early declaration of a climate emergency.

“Sustainable business is better business – both socially and in terms of revenue.

“To maintain a thriving sector that meets society’s needs, we need the government to provide a long-term vision, clear policies and a roadmap for a transition.”

Among those supporting the letter are Net Zero Review leader and MP Chris Skidmore, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, environmentalist and broadcaster Chris Packham and Dragon’s Den investor Deborah Meaden.

The letter calls for the government to rapidly scale up investments and incentives in renewables, to take action to protect and restore nature by creating a national plan for achieving targets and establishing robust regulatory frameworks, and to end fossil fuel developments in the UK including new licensing rounds and approvals for oil and gas exploration.

Deborah Meaden is among those calling for change (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Zoe Ruthven, director of marketing and communications at Triodos Bank UK who backed the latter, said: “On the current trajectory we face a climate and ecological emergency – the time to act is now.

“The ask of political leaders is clear and the broad coalition of businesses supporting this initiative provides a powerful representation of the appetite for change.

“We will not achieve a greener future without coordinated and urgent action from our government.

“Only a truly collective effort can turn current anxiety about the future into something more hopeful.”

Nick Martell-Bundock, head of purpose at Cafe Direct Ltd, who also supports the action, said: “Responsible businesses can’t take on climate change alone. We need ambitious government leadership, so everyone plays by the same rules.

“And it’s not just business demanding it – our coffee farmers and customers are too.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We are and will continue to be world leaders in clean energy, having attracted £200 billion in low carbon investment since 2010, with a further £100 billion expected by 2030 – powering up Britain and supporting up to 480,000 jobs.

“At Cop28 we’ll be working to triple global renewable energy deployment and double energy efficiency by 2030 alongside a clear commitment on phasing out unabated fossil fuels, which we pressed hard for earlier this year at the G7 Summit.”