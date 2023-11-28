Lord Hague urges Culture Secretary to ‘intervene’ on Telegraph sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Lord Hague urges Culture Secretary to ‘intervene’ on Telegraph sale

By Press Association
Lord Hague said Britain still has a ‘searching, competitive’ media (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lord Hague said Britain still has a 'searching, competitive' media (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former foreign secretary Lord Hague has described the sale of the Daily Telegraph to a United Arab Emirates-based investment fund as “disturbing”.

A number of Conservative MPs have urged ministers to block the sale to RedBird IMI, an investment fund owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lord Hague told Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who is considering whether the deal warrants intervention on public interest grounds, that he would “certainly intervene”.

Writing in The Times, the former Conservative leader said: “The prospect of important British media institutions the Telegraph newspapers and The Spectator falling into the ownership of Sheikh Mansour of the UAE is disturbing and should be prevented.

“I say that as an avowed enthusiast for the Emirates, its achievements and its role in the world.”

Lord Hague recounted a call he had taken from a senior figure in the UAE when he was foreign secretary, complaining about stories run by the BBC.

“He found it difficult to comprehend that British ministers could do nothing about media coverage that had implications for Britain’s foreign relations, and that we would regard it as wrong even to try,” he wrote.

“The idea of owning or establishing a company or institution that is deliberately annoying to you, and doing nothing about that, was alien to him.

“In his world, there was no clear separation between private and public interest, or between national policy and media coverage.”

Safety of journalists
Lucy Frazer has been urged to look into the sale of the Telegraph (Lucy North/PA)

He said the Culture Secretary needed to weigh up assurance of editorial independence against the “possible threat to free expression from what would be, in effect, foreign state ownership”.

“If I were her, I would certainly intervene, understanding that sentimentality is nothing to do with it.

“One of Britain’s great advantages is that we still have an irreverent, searching, competitive media, with the content of real newspapers still carrying substantial influence.

“Whether our newspapers are in physical or digital form is irrelevant, but their freedom and existence will be more essential than ever.”

He continued: “Hostile stories … would be something they would find very hard to understand.

“Our relations with the UAE, as well as our media, would be healthier without that.”