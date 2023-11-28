Call for child payments to be increased to drive down poverty rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for child payments to be increased to drive down poverty rates

By Press Association
Signatories to a letter to the First Minister pushing for the change include the Archbishop of Glasgow, the Childrens Commissioner, the general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), and the heads of dozens of childrens’ charities and anti-poverty groups (PA)
More than 150 charities, faith groups, trade unions and community organisations from across Scotland have urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to use the upcoming Scottish budget to drive down child poverty.

The organisations have signed an open letter asking the SNP leader to make good on his leadership campaign commitment to raise the Scottish Child Payment from £25 to £30 a week “as a first step” to meet child poverty targets.

The letter highlights the payment has not been increased for 16 months despite hard-pressed families facing inflation rates that have not been experienced for decades, with low-income households being the worst affected.

Signatories to the letter include the Archbishop of Glasgow, the Children’s Commissioner, the general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), and the heads of dozens of children’s charities and anti-poverty groups.

The coalition believes the First Minister must also prioritise child poverty investment across early learning and childcare, employability, fair work, family support and housing.

They say tens of thousands of children across Scotland are currently locked in poverty and the looming budget is a “critical test” of the Scottish Government’s willingness to match its stated ambition of shifting the dial on the problem.

John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) in Scotland, said: “Today’s letter to the First Minister demonstrates the largest yet coalition of support for a further increase to the Scottish Child Payment and a prioritising of child poverty across government spending.

“The First Minister himself has said his defining mission is to shift the dial on child poverty and that he wants to see the child payment increased to £30 in his first budget. It’s now critical for Scotland’s children that his tax and spending plans deliver on those commitments.”

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, said: “Child poverty is an absolute scandal that should shame those in positions of power.

“The STUC is proud to support the call for significant additional investment to tackle child poverty in the upcoming budget.

“During this cost-of-living crisis, raising the Scottish Child Payment from £25 to £30 per week is imperative to ensure that families have enough to live on.

“We need to see significant investment to improve the lives of millions and loosen the grip of poverty.”

Unison Scottish secretary Lilian Macer said: “We need significant investment in tackling child poverty – both through improving funding for the services that help offset the damage poverty does to children’s lives and directly, by increasing the value of the Scottish Child Payment, which has been such a welcome initiative.”

Carolyn Currie, chief executive of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, said: “Women’s Enterprise Scotland is committed to the vision of a more equitable Scotland, including the eradication of child poverty.

“We support the call to increase the Scottish Child Payment as a vital step in better equipping families to face the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. This action is key to making progress on child poverty in Scotland.”

Dr Mairi Stark, Scotland Officer of The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said: “In an affluent society such as ours it is wholly unacceptable for children and their families to lack food, shelter, clothing and fuel.

“As paediatricians we are well aware of the significant health impacts of growing up in poverty. The consequences of which will follow children across their life course, taking away opportunities and stop them reaching their full potential.

“The current cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated these already deeply embedded issues and allowed health inequalities to rise dramatically.

“To truly improve health outcomes for children and young people, we must first address the effects poverty has on education, housing and social environment.

“We are once again urging the Scottish Government to make the vital increase in the Scottish Child Payment from £25 to £30 to help families in need.”

The draft Scottish budget for 2024-2025 will be published on December 19.