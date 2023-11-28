New centres to research climate change and food sustainability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New centres to research climate change and food sustainability

By Press Association
Irish science minister Simon Harris said the challenges of climate change and food sustainability are faced by all (Brian Lawless/PA)
Two new all-Ireland research centres on climate and sustainable food are to be created with funding of 70 million euro (£60.7 million).

The funding will bring together academics, industry and policymakers across the Irish Government, UK Government and Stormont departments.

One research centre will look at climate, biodiversity and water, while the other will be dedicated to researching sustainable and resilient food systems.

Each will be led by a team of academics from Great Britain, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Science minister Michelle Donelan announced the funding for the new research centres (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The investment was unveiled by Irish and UK science ministers Simon Harris and Michelle Donelan along with Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary at Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

The two ministers are attending the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin.

Mr Harris said: “Addressing climate change and achieving sustainable and resilient food systems are intertwined challenges facing us all.

“This investment in two new collaborative research centres is a major development in addressing these pressing issues in a co-ordinated and concerted way.

“I’m delighted to see the very best minds and methods being brought together to create a dynamic research network across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Great Britain.”

Ms Donelan said: “As I know from my own family links, UK and Ireland share deep ties – and in today’s fast-moving world, we share many of the same challenges too.

“From our groundbreaking international work on AI, to our deal to join Horizon, the UK is determined to seize the opportunities for growth and prosperity that can be delivered when we work together on science and tech with our neighbours.

“By bringing together the genius that exists across our islands, we will unlock the new ideas and inventions that will help us secure our food chains and tackle climate change, delivering innovative solutions for global good.”

Ms Godfrey said: “The co-centres programme is an excellent example of government funders working in partnership to support researchers and industry who will undertake cutting-edge research in areas of mutual economic, societal, health and environmental importance.

“I am particularly pleased that researchers in Northern Ireland will be integral to the establishment of these co-centres.”

The programme is funded over six years, with up to 40 million euro (£34.7 million) from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), up to £17 million from Daera, and up to £12 million through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and is co-funded by industry.

The two new co-centres will formally commence activities in January and will be funded until 2030.

The programme takes forward commitments in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement to establish all-island research and innovation hubs.