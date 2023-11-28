Scottish Child Payment pays out more than £450m to families, figures show

More than £450 million has been paid out to families receiving the Scottish Child Payment – with almost half of that paid out in this financial year.

Data published by Social Security Scotland showed that as of September 30 this year, a total of 323,315 children under 16 were “actively benefitting” from the £25 a week payment – with this figure higher than the 309,000 youngsters that the Scottish Fiscal Commission had forecast would be helped.

Meanwhile, between February 15 2021 – when the benefit was introduced – and September 30 this year, almost £458.5 million had been paid out.

Of that, £209.8 million has been paid out in 2023-24 so far – with this coming after changes to both the payment rate and the eligibility criteria a year ago.

Previously, the payment had only been made to children under the age of six, with this extended to take in youngsters in low income families under the age of 16 from November 2022, a change which came at the same time as the payments were increased to £25 a week.

In the Glasgow City Council area, payments totalling £73,624,270 have been made, the figures showed.

In Fife, payments have amounted to £35,267,550, with families in North Lanarkshire having received £34,788,735.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the payment, which has not been introduced anywhere else in the UK, would lift about 50,000 children out of poverty this year.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said the payments were reaching families which needed help (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Somerville said: “As the First Minister has made clear, tackling child poverty is a key mission for the Scottish Government and these figures show we are reaching more of the children and young people who need our help. We’re doing it more quickly too.

“It is estimated that the Scottish Child Payment will lift around 50,000 children out of poverty in the current financial year.

“Our work with this uniquely Scottish benefit is in stark contrast with the UK Government’s approach of continued austerity, further outlined in the Chancellor’s autumn statement last week.”

Overall, more than £596 million has been paid out by Social Security Scotland’s five family payments – which include the Scottish Child Payment along with Best Start Foods and Best Start Grants.

The Best Start scheme sees payments made to low income families at three points, with the first given either during pregnancy or the first six months of an infant’s life, with further payments made when youngsters are aged between two and three, and at about the time they start school.

The Best Starts Foods payment provides money to help with the cost of buying health food, with this given to pregnant women and to those with children under the age of three.

Ms Somerville encouraged people to apply for help, saying: “Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Foods and our Best Start Grants provide a robust safety net and are among many actions we are taking in Government to lift people out of poverty.

“However, I would continue to encourage people to spread the word as we want all eligible people to get the help they are entitled to.”