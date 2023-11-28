Scottish Child Payment pays out more than £450m to families, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Child Payment pays out more than £450m to families, figures show

By Press Association
A total of 323,315 children are benefiting from the Scottish Child Payment, figures show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £450 million has been paid out to families receiving the Scottish Child Payment – with almost half of that paid out in this financial year.

Data published by Social Security Scotland showed that as of September 30 this year, a total of  323,315 children under 16 were “actively benefitting” from the £25 a week payment – with this figure higher than the 309,000 youngsters that the Scottish Fiscal Commission had forecast would be helped.

Meanwhile, between February 15 2021 – when the benefit was introduced – and September 30 this year, almost £458.5 million had been paid out.

Of that, £209.8 million has been paid out in 2023-24 so far – with this coming after changes to both the payment rate and the eligibility criteria a year ago.

Previously, the payment had only been made to children under the age of six, with this extended to take in youngsters in low income families under the age of 16 from November 2022, a change which came at the same time as the payments were increased to £25 a week.

In the Glasgow City Council area, payments totalling £73,624,270 have been made, the figures showed.

In Fife, payments have amounted to £35,267,550, with families in North Lanarkshire having received £34,788,735.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the payment, which has not been introduced anywhere else in the UK, would lift about 50,000 children out of poverty this year.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said the payments were reaching families which needed help (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Somerville said: “As the First Minister has made clear, tackling child poverty is a key mission for the Scottish Government and these figures show we are reaching more of the children and young people who need our help. We’re doing it more quickly too.

“It is estimated that the Scottish Child Payment will lift around 50,000 children out of poverty in the current financial year.

“Our work with this uniquely Scottish benefit is in stark contrast with the UK Government’s approach of continued austerity, further outlined in the Chancellor’s autumn statement last week.”

Overall, more than £596 million has been paid out by Social Security Scotland’s five family payments – which include the Scottish Child Payment along with Best Start Foods and Best Start Grants.

The Best Start scheme sees payments made to low income families at three points, with the first given either during pregnancy or the first six months of an infant’s life, with further payments made when youngsters are aged between two and three, and at about the time they start school.

The Best Starts Foods payment provides money to help with the cost of buying health food, with this given to pregnant women and to those with children under the age of three.

Ms Somerville encouraged people to apply for help, saying: “Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Foods and our Best Start Grants provide a robust safety net and are among many actions we are taking in Government to lift people out of poverty.

“However, I would continue to encourage people to spread the word as we want all eligible people to get the help they are entitled to.”