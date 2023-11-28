Cameron to urge Nato allies not to waver in support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cameron to urge Nato allies not to waver in support for Ukraine

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has travelled to Brussels to represent the UK at a Nato meeting (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has travelled to Brussels to represent the UK at a Nato meeting (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron is to urge his counterparts in Nato not to waver in their support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian invaders.

The former prime minister has travelled to Brussels to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for Kyiv as it battles President Vladimir Putin’s attack.

There has been less focus on the war in eastern Europe as Western allies address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

But with a continuing truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Lord Cameron, who made Ukraine his first trip after returning to frontline politics a fortnight ago, said Nato can “never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression”.

Reports have suggested that the United States is using diplomatic channels to encourage Ukraine to begin ceasefire talks and bring the bloody 21-month conflict to a close as harsh winter conditions reduce hopes of a breakthrough for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops.

But Lord Cameron said Nato must show the Kremlin that Nato backing for Ukraine will not dampen.

He said: “Nato keeps over one billion people safe and secure and, nearly 75 years on, the alliance is stronger than ever.

“Putin first believed that Nato would be divided and that Ukraine would crumble.

“Now he believes he can wait out his war in Ukraine. He was wrong then and he is wrong now.

“Together, the UK and our Nato allies will never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression.

“The UK will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Ukraine and a champion for European peace and stability.”

Lord Cameron attended Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting in Downing Street before travelling to join Nato foreign ministers in Brussels, including his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Lord Cameron
Lord Cameron visited Ukraine on his first trip after being appointed Foreign Secretary (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

The Foreign Office said Lord Cameron will update the gathering about his recent visit to Kyiv.

Department officials said he will underline that Britain remains firmly behind Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and urge allies not to waver in their support.

He is expected to be at a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council in the Belgian capital on Wednesday.

Officials said Lord Cameron will also set out the need for Sweden’s “urgent” accession to the alliance, arguing that it would mark a “critical step forward” in strengthening peace and stability in Europe.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Finland and Sweden both dropped decades of military non-alignment to seek protection under Nato’s security umbrella.

Finland joined the alliance in April but Sweden’s membership route has proved more bumpy, with Turkey and Hungary delaying ratification of Stockholm’s participation.