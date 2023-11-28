‘Wrong bin’ fines could lead to neighbours snitching on each other, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Wrong bin’ fines could lead to neighbours snitching on each other, MSPs told

By Press Association
The circular economy bill aims to tackle ‘throaway culture’ (John Linton/PA)
The circular economy bill aims to tackle ‘throaway culture’ (John Linton/PA)

There may be “unintended consequences” in plans to introduce fixed penalty notices for households who put the wrong items in their bins, a charity has warned MSPs.

Problems around communal bins may lead to neighbours feeling they have to “tell on each other”, the MSPs heard.

The Scottish Government’s Circular Economy Bill would create a legal “duty of care” for households around the transfer of waste.

As it scrutinised the Bill, Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee was told the large number of shared bins in properties such as tenements would make enforcing such a rule difficult.

Scottish Government’s reform programme
MSPs are scrutinising the Circular Economy Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Bill is designed to tackle Scotland’s “throwaway culture”, encouraging recycling by allowing for charges for single-use items like coffee cups.

The Wellbeing Economy Alliance Scotland said they were concerned that individuals on low incomes may end up being penalised.

Charis Scott, the group’s campaigns and communications lead, said: “One of the things to highlight is the unintended consequences of these kinds of systems.”

Councils have differing policies when it comes to recycling, which may be confusing for people travelling from one area to another.

As an example, she said the city of Vienne in south-east France had introduced charges for waste bins, which led to residents “travelling to other local authorities and putting waste in bins there”.

There was also an increase in littering which had not been a problem previously, she said.

Many households in Scotland have shared bins, she said, meaning it would be difficult to identify who is responsible for breaking the rules.

Ms Scott said: “Are you then creating a culture of neighbours having to tell on each other, and causing conflict within neighbours?”

Emma Hallett, of Wrap Cymru, told the committee how household recycling schemes worked in Wales.

She said fines were only issued as a last resort in cases of “gross contamination”, such as consistently putting things like nappies in recycling.

Meanwhile, Line Kikkenborg Christensen of the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund, urged the Government to recognise the impact of Scottish consumption abroad.

She said the demand for resources used here fuelled human rights abuses and conflicts abroad, saying “we all have a role to play in trying to mitigate these issues”.