Sunak still mulling options to get Rwanda flights in air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak still mulling options to get Rwanda flights in air

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in Downing Street, London, in response to the Supreme Court ruling that the Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful. The PM has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings after the Supreme Court ruled on his flagship policy of removing asylum seekers on expulsion flights to Kigali. Picture date: Wednesday November 15, 2023.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a press conference in Downing Street, London, in response to the Supreme Court ruling that the Rwanda asylum policy is unlawful. The PM has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings after the Supreme Court ruled on his flagship policy of removing asylum seekers on expulsion flights to Kigali. Picture date: Wednesday November 15, 2023.

Rishi Sunak is still considering how to ensure his Rwanda plan is legally watertight following reports Government lawyers warned that attempting to opt out of international rights treaties could delay flights.

The Government had promised a treaty with Rwanda and emergency legislation in Parliament after the Supreme Court ruled against the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation.

No 10 had said in the hours after the November 15 Supreme Court defeat that the treaty would be laid before Parliament in the “coming days” so deportation flights could take off “as soon as possible”.

Alongside the new treaty with Rwanda, domestic legislation was planned to ensure that flights could take off without further legal challenges.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said policy options were still being considered.

Suella Braverman
Former home Secretary Suella Braverman has been critical of the Prime Minister’s handling of the migrant crisis (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Government still hopes the first flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda will take off by the spring.

Mr Sunak has been urged, including by sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, to adopt tough legislation that includes “notwithstanding” clauses that can prevent judges from applying protections in the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to asylum cases.

But The Times reported that the Government has received advice from its lawyers that says instructing the courts to ignore the ECHR risks opening up more avenues for migrants to challenge the legality of deportation flights, on the basis that it would breach Britain’s convention obligations.

The newspaper quoted an anonymous Government source as saying: “If we take the Supreme Court’s ruling at face value and play a straight bat, that will be the quickest way of getting flights off the ground, instead of starting a big fight that may invite more challenges.”

The legal advice from Government lawyers is said to have been discussed at a meeting on Saturday between the Prime Minister, Home Secretary James Cleverly, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Attorney General Victoria Prentis.

The PA news agency understands the purpose of the meeting was to run through multiple options for the emergency legislation that Downing Street has promised in a bid to break the legal logjam preventing deportation flights from taking off.

James Cleverly
Home Secretary James Cleverly said he would not ‘prejudge’ what would be in the emergency Rwanda legislation (Yui Mok/PA)

Downing Street said it was “not unusual” under Mr Sunak for meetings to be held at the weekend, but no decisions have yet been made on how to proceed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister has said, we will do whatever it takes to stop the boats and there are policy discussions ongoing about how we meet that objective.

“We remain focused on making the Rwanda plan operational as swiftly as possible and addressing all the concerns of the Supreme Court.”

The spokesman said the “precise form of the legislation and the devices used are still being discussed”, and “no final decisions have been taken”.