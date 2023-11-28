‘World first’ project to help people who self-harm receives £1.5m backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘World first’ project to help people who self-harm receives £1.5m backing

By Press Association
An action plan on improving support for people who self-harm has been produced (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An action plan on improving support for people who self-harm has been produced (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A new strategy to support people who self-harm, thought to be the first of its kind in the world, has been backed by funding of £1.5m.

Developed by the Scottish Government and local authorities, it sets out a three-year action plan to help people at the highest risk and reduce stigma.

While other strategies have addressed self-harm as part of overall mental health of suicide prevention plans, this is believed to be the first which is dedicated to self-harm.

The plan aims to embed “compassionate understanding” of self-harm in healthcare and education, as well as improving support and data-gathering.

A webchat service, run by the charity Penumbra, which offers help out-of-hours, is also being funded by the Government.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “We believe that any person who has self-harmed or is thinking about self-harming should receive compassionate support with a focus on recovery, without fear of stigma or discrimination.

“The way in which people seek support and discuss self-harm is changing with many going online for help, so the webchat service being offered by Penumbra is very welcome.

“This work is also helping to build our understanding about self-harm and the most helpful interventions so that we can continue to improve the services on offer.”

Professor Amy Chandler of Edinburgh University commented: “Self-harm is often misunderstood, with those who self-harm all too often receiving inappropriate, dismissive, or even harmful responses.

“While many nations have suicide prevention strategies that include self-harm, this strategy is unique in addressing self-harm separately.

“This is important, because while self-harm and suicide can be related, this is not always the case.”