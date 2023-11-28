Patrick Harvie: All homes will have to meet energy efficiency standards by 2033

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patrick Harvie: All homes will have to meet energy efficiency standards by 2033

By Press Association
Patrick Harvie has revealed plans for all Scottish homes to be energy efficient by 2033 (Jane Barlow/PA)
All homeowners will need to make sure their properties meet minimum energy efficiency standards by 2033 under the Scottish Government’s latest plans.

However, minister Patrick Harvie admitted that an initial target for one million homes to have low or zero-emission heating by 2030 will not be met until later in the decade.

In a consultation published on Thursday by the Scottish Green minister, all homes and buildings will need to replace gas boilers with clean devices like heat pumps by 2045 at the latest.

Mr Harvie sought to contrast the Government’s “ambitious” plan for clean heating with that of the UK Government, which recently delayed the phasing-out of new gas boilers to 2035.

The Conservatives accused Mr Harvie of creating a “10-year timebomb” for homeowners, saying the full costs of the required changes are unclear.

The Zero Carbon Buildings minister told MSPs: “The timeline I’m outlining today sees Scotland on by far the most ambitious path within the UK, with the deployment of clean heating systems at scale and pace very much faster than the prevailing take-up rate.”

In a change from the Government’s previous plans, Mr Harvie said both off-grid and on-grid homes would now follow the same timeline taking effect from 2028.

He continued: “Our intention for clean heat to play the maximum possible role in our 2030 climate plans would have meant more than a million homes decarbonising by 2030.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Miles Briggs said the plans created a ’10-year timebomb’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

“The single timeline that I’ve now set out from 2028 means that scale of change is not achievable by that date and more of the transition to clean heat shifts into the early 2030s instead.”

From 2028, private landlords will need to ensure their properties meet the minimum energy efficiency standards, after which they will not be allowed to lease to a new tenant if standards are not met.

Homeowners will need to ensure their property meets these standards by 2033, though the Government is not proposing a ban on sales for those who do not.

The consultation document sets out several requirements for the minimum energy efficiency standard- including 270mm loft insulation, draught-proofing and cavity wall insulation.

It says homeowners who install “as many measures as is feasible” would meet the standard.

The Conservatives’ Miles Briggs said the Government had not worked out how much the average homeowner would need to pay to meet the requirements, saying some rural homes would face bills of more than £30,000.

He said: “Patrick Harvie’s unrealistic and hugely expensive plan marks the start of a 10-year timebomb for over half of Scotland’s homeowners.

“This looks set to be a repeat of the fire alarms fiasco – but on steroids.

“He has a timescale but not a plan on how it will be achieved.

“And there is nothing to provide reassurance that ministers understand the true costs which homeowners the length and breadth of Scotland will face.”

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur said the Government had “downgraded” its plans to decarbonise buildings.

He said: “What was a clear mission to get one million homes onto climate friendly heating by 2030 has now gone.”

Mr McArthur said a Government scheme to upgrade private rented homes had only been used by 215 properties in three years.

Mr Harvie said his plans are in “very sharp contrast” with the UK Government’s announcement on environmental targets.