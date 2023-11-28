Public warnings about AI misinformation needed before election, peers told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Public warnings about AI misinformation needed before election, peers told

By Press Association
A woman’s hands using a laptop keyboard (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A woman’s hands using a laptop keyboard (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A public information campaign to show people who they could be tricked by AI-powered misinformation should be run before the next election, the Government’s chief scientific adviser has said.

Professor Dame Angela McLean said the Government was “extremely worried” about the risks artificial intelligence tools could pose in creating and spreading misinformation and disinformation at the next general election, which could take place next year.

Giving evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee during its inquiry into large language models – the AI technology which powers apps such as ChatGPT – Dame Angela said the Government was “in the process right now of thinking about what to do” about the issue.

However, she told peers she was not “completely happy that we’re doing enough about it”.

Voting
Ballot boxes (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This is my personal opinion, don’t take this an a GO Science (Government Office for Science) opinion, I think we need a public information campaign,” she said.

“It may be that right now is not the right time, but I think we need a public information campaign to let people know in what form misinformation and disinformation might take in the run-up to our own upcoming election.”

Earlier this month, fake audio and video of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, believed to have been created with the assistance of AI, were posted online and widely circulated, an incident the Government described as “extremely concerning”.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also warned that advances in AI will be exploited by malicious actors to spread disinformation and impact democratic processes, including elections.

When asked what she thought any public information campaign should involve, Dame Angela said: “I can tell you what I would do – I would go away and talk to the experts I already know who work on misinformation and disinformation in other arenas and my understanding is they would tell me ‘show people what the tricks are, show people how they would be tricked’.”