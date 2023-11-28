Campaigners petition Government to scrap VAT on sunscreen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners petition Government to scrap VAT on sunscreen

By Press Association
Sunbathers applying sunscreen on Towan beach in Newquay (PA)
Sunbathers applying sunscreen on Towan beach in Newquay (PA)

Charities have stepped up their pressure on the Government to remove VAT from sunscreen with a petition handed to Downing Street, arguing many people struggle to afford the “essential” product.

The petition – signed by 62 MPs, 143 skin cancer patients, 85 healthcare professionals and 163 supporters – was delivered to Number 10 on Tuesday, calling for the scrapping of VAT on factor 30+ sunscreen to make it more affordable and reduce cases of skin cancer.

Melanoma skin cancer diagnoses across all age groups have reached a record high – with 17,500 people diagnosed each year in the UK.

Campaigners deliver a petition calling for VAT to be removed from sunscreen to 10 Downing Street (VAT Burn/PA)

Melanoma is the UK’s fifth most common cancer, but 86% of these skin cancers could be prevented, according to Cancer Research UK.

The VAT Burn campaign said sunscreen was a key tool in preventing skin cancer, as well as covering up and staying out of the sun during the heat of the day and avoiding the use of sunbeds.

However, with continued pressures on household budgets, many people were struggling to afford the product, which is classified as a “cosmetic” product and carries a 20% tax.

Research by Melanoma Focus, one of the charities involved in the campaign, earlier this year suggests that 50% of UK adults think sunscreen is too expensive and 67% would use it more if it was cheaper.

The survey also found that 10% of people do not use sunscreen at all because of the cost, and those on the lowest incomes are less likely to wear sunscreen than any other economic group.

Melanoma Focus chief executive Susanna Daniels said: “Skin cancers like melanoma can be deadly, but they are largely preventable.

“The VAT Burn campaign has developed because sunscreen is an important weapon in the fight against melanoma and other forms of skin cancer, but many people are struggling to afford this vital product.

“Our research has found that removing the cost of VAT from sunscreen and making it 20% cheaper will increase its use significantly and therefore reduce cases of melanoma and other skin cancers.”

Lucy Davis, from Walthamstow, London, was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer in 2011.

Despite having treatment, the cancer spread to her liver and lymph nodes and she was given a stage 4 diagnosis.

She said: “I’ve found living with melanoma terrifying and I think it’s appalling that sunscreen is considered a luxury product when it’s so crucial for protecting against this deadly disease.

“I hate the thought of families being priced out of using sunscreen.

“Any price reduction would send a strong message about the importance of sunscreen for preventing skin cancer.”

SNP MP Amy Callaghan (East Dunbartonshire), who has previously been diagnosed with melanoma but is now cancer free, said: “Every year, more than 17,000 people across the UK are diagnosed with melanoma, and it takes the lives of 2,300 people.

“However, 86% of these cases are preventable if simple sun protection measures, including using factor 30+ sunscreen, are taken.

“We’re urging the Government to make high-factor sunscreen more affordable and to educate the public on how to best protect their skin.”