Average rents in Scotland up by 14.3% in a year, figures show

The average rent for a two-bedroom property in Scotland rose by 14.3% over the last year, the latest figures show.

It means the average rent in the most common property size is £841 a month, up £105 per month compared with the previous year.

The official statistics released on Tuesday are based on advertised rents, reflecting values at the point of tenant turnover.

As such they will not reflect the rent cap introduced in September 2022, which only affects existing tenants.

In Greater Glasgow, the increase was 22.3% – the equivalent of £191 a month – in the year to September 2023.

Commenting on the figures, Tenants’ Rights minister Patrick Harvie said: “These statistics show how rents charged by private landlords in Scotland have been rising for more than a decade, and they are yet more evidence of the importance of action to make rents more affordable.

“There is no one solution to addressing rent affordability and our work to introduce long-term rent controls as part of the next Housing Bill is one measure being taken forward.

“This is alongside increasing the supply of affordable housing and our successful action to press the UK Government to increase Local Housing Allowance rates announced last week.”

The Scottish Conservatives’ housing spokesman Miles Briggs said: “This is the entirely predictable result of the SNP-Green Government’s imposition of a rent cap, and their longstanding failure to tackle the shortage of housing stock.

“If landlords are prevented from raising rent gradually in line with inflation, it’s inevitable that there will be eye-watering jumps of this kind.

“Rises of 14% are sure to mean that people will be priced out of areas like Lothian and Glasgow, with terrible implications for the wider economy.”

Aditi Jehangir, secretary for the tenants union Living Rent, said: “Year after year, whilst the rest of us have been forced to tighten our belts, landlords have raked in huge profits, hiking up rents and forcing tenants out of the places they called home.

“The rent cap has been a huge relief for tenants already in homes in the private rented sector, however, as the hikes in new market rents demonstrate, unless the Scottish Government acts now, thousands of tenants will be faced with astronomical increases when the cap runs out in March.”