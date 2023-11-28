Nurses demand fresh negotiations over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nurses demand fresh negotiations over pay

By Press Association
Nurses have called for pay talks to reopen (PA)
Nurses have called on the Government to reopen pay talks after expressing dismay over the pay deal struck by the nation’s top doctors.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) reacted angrily over the pay award offered to the nation’s top doctors, suggesting that the news would make nursing strikes “more likely in the future”.

The union said on Tuesday that nurses would be “appalled” by the deal agreed between the Government and consultants in England, which will see some get a pay rise of around 19%.

The RCN did not agree to the pay deal which saw nurses get a 5% pay rise 2023/24 and a cash sum for last year, but union members decided not to continue with strikes after it was imposed in the summer.

While there is no current mandate for nurses in England to strike, the union warned that more than 100,000 nurses voted for strike action in the last ballot.

And it said that it remains in formal dispute with the Government over the pay deal.

Now the union has written to Health Secretary Victoria Atkins calling for fresh talks.

The letter, penned by RCN chief executive and general secretary Pat Cullen, states: “It is time for nurses and nursing to be treated with the respect they deserve and for nursing pay also to be reformed.

“Nursing is one of the most diverse and female-dominated professions within the public sector, and the injustice of nursing pay is also a gender issue.

“The greatest pay inequality in the NHS relates to nursing. This must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

She added: “The Government should invest less time and attention in its attempt to impose draconian anti-strike laws on nursing staff and get back around the table and discuss nursing pay.

“Every slight discourages another individual from choosing nursing as a profession and puts more patients at risk. The NHS requires the stability of a nursing foundation and now more than ever, this must be resolved.

“We want to be part of the collective effort to rebuild our NHS. It is your responsibility to act now. Nursing staff deserve better.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.