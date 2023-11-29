First wave of childcare expansion rollout to open for applications in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First wave of childcare expansion rollout to open for applications in January

By Press Association
Applications will open on January 2 (PA)
Applications will open on January 2 (PA)

Working parents of toddlers are being encouraged to register to access 15 hours of free childcare per week in the new year.

Applications open on January 2 for the first wave of the rollout of reforms expanding the amount of free childcare, the Department for Education said.

A childminder start-up grant – £600 for those who register with Ofsted and £1,200 for those who register with a childminder agency – will also launch on Thursday.

A £400 million increase in funding for early years providers has also been confirmed for 2024-25.

CBI conference
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced the plans (Aaron Chown/PA)

Opposition critics accused the Tories of having no plans to deliver on the offer amid a widespread shortage of childcare providers.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the reforms for England in the Budget in March to allow some families of children as young as nine months to claim 30 hours of free childcare a week.

From April next year, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare.

This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September next year.

From September 2025, working parents of children under five will be entitled to 30 hours’ free childcare per week.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Our fantastic childcare offer is going to start supporting eligible families in less than six months’ time, and I want to make sure that parents and providers are prepared.”

“From April next year, eligible working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of government-funded childcare a week, making sure parents no longer have to choose between a career and a family, and doubling down on this government’s commitment to getting more people into work and growing the economy.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the plan would not work with nurseries and childminders “going to the wall”.

“Early years providers up and down the country are warning that the Conservatives’ policy is totally undeliverable,” she said.

“With nurseries and childminders going to the wall, at least two children for every childcare place and staff leaving in their droves, it’s clear the Conservatives have no plan to deliver the offer made to families.”

Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munira Wilson said the commitment “rings hollow” with Government funding for childcare services “a fraction of what’s needed” compared to the real cost of provision.

“How does this Conservative government expect to roll out expansion of childcare when there are not enough providers to go around?” she said.

“There is a huge crisis looming, with both nurseries and local councils warning of a collapse if the Government doesn’t come forward with proper funding.”