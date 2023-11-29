Government departments ‘do not know how many underperforming staff they have’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government departments ‘do not know how many underperforming staff they have’

By Press Association
The public spending watchdog said most government departments do not know how much it costs them to hire new staff (PA)
Almost one in five Government departments do not know how many underperforming workers they have – and most are unable to say how much it costs to hire new staff, the public spending watchdog has found.

Some 11 out of 16 also failed to identify how long it takes for new recruits to pass security vetting, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

It comes against a backdrop of promised cuts to the civil service and increased workload pressures in Whitehall posed by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis, the watchdog said.

Head of the NAO Gareth Davies said that the Cabinet Office and departments “need to work together more effectively to drive efficiency” to help the civil service meet the challenges it faces.

The report, published on Wednesday, looked at how departments recruit, pay and manage the performance of staff below senior level.

There are “substantial challenges” to attracting and retaining workers amid “declining morale” among civil servants and more frequent industrial action, the NAO said.

Civil service salary costs stood at £16.6 billion in 2022 – up from £11.4 billion in 2013 – but across almost all grades, median salaries have fallen over time, the NAO said.

Staff costs are an area of key concern, the report said, often representing the largest part of overall departmental spending at a time when efficiency savings are being pushed for.

Out of 16 main departments, three could not say how many underperforming staff they had and almost two-thirds of departments do not know what happens to workers after they are classed as such, the report said.

The NAO recommended the Cabinet Office should work with departments to help them gauge how well their own performance management systems work, including line manager to employee relations and approach to performance-related pay.

Some 14 out of 16 departments were unable to provide full recruitment data, meaning most departments do not know how much it costs them to recruit staff, the report found.

The Ministry of Defence could not give any recruitment costs at all, the NAO said.

The time it takes for security vetting of new recruits to be completed was cited as a major blocker to getting employees into post quickly, but 11 out of 16 departments could not provide accurate data on the process, the report found.

Out of the five who supplied comparable figures, the average time taken for developed vetting – the most advanced kind of vetting – to be completed was 171 days.

Mr Davies said: “Some variation in how departments organise and manage their workforces is to be expected given the different functions and services they deliver. However, our analysis indicates that there is scope to improve efficiencies in crucial areas such as recruitment costs and managing underperformance.

“The Cabinet Office has a fundamental role to play in requiring departments to collect consistent HR data and helping them understand where and how efficiency could be improved. It also has a responsibility to minimise unintended effects such as departments competing against each other for staff.

“The Cabinet Office and departments need to work together more effectively to drive efficiency and help the civil service meet the challenges and pressures it faces.”

Chairwoman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Dame Meg Hillier, said: “Today’s NAO report says that some departments do not know how much it costs them to recruit staff or how many employees are underperforming.

“It also identifies differences in pay, recruitment and performance management across departments.

“Departments need to better understand how they recruit, manage and motivate people.

“Some variation is expected but can also mean departments’ HR processes are less efficient than they should be. The Cabinet Office must also support departments to share learning and increase efficiency across Government.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are focused on driving productivity and efficiency in the civil service, and are supporting it to be a leaner and more effective workforce.

“We are capping headcount at its current level, which could save up to £1 billion, and government departments will submit long-term productivity plans that will help to modernise the civil service – delivering high-quality public services at a lower cost.

“We have implemented a central recruitment service for the civil service – cutting spend and time, including through using automation which is 70% faster. Between August and October 2023, the average time taken to hire decreased by around 12%, and is on track to meet service targets by December 2023.”