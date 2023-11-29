Freed Hamas hostage Emily Hand refuses to speak above whisper after ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freed Hamas hostage Emily Hand refuses to speak above whisper after ordeal

By Press Association
Emily Hand as she was reunited with her father Thomas Hand (Handout/PA)
Emily Hand as she was reunited with her father Thomas Hand (Handout/PA)

The father of a young Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas has said his daughter only speaks in whispers after she was ordered to remain silent during her horrifying ordeal.

Tom Hand, 63, was reunited with his daughter Emily after 50 days in captivity in Gaza.

She had been abducted while at a sleepover in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas attack on October 7, along with her friend Hila, 13, who has also been released.

Thomas Hand and Natali Hand during a press conference for families of hostages feared taken in Gaza at the Embassy of Israel in Dublin on November 25 (Norma Burke/PA)

Speaking to The Sun, Mr Hand said he will do “whatever it takes” to restore his daughter’s sense of safety and wellbeing.

“I can’t bear to think about what she’s been through – she’s been terrorised by terrorists in hell – but as her dad, it’s my job to make it better, and I will,” he said.

Emily turned nine while being held hostage by Hamas, and while she may have lost more than half a stone during her time in captivity, her father is determined to help her heal.

He added: “It’s going to be a long road, but we’ll get there.”

Mr Hand had feared his daughter was being held prisoner in a labyrinth of tunnels nicknamed the “Gaza Metro” but Emily said that was not the case.

“They made her run from the Israeli army from house to house. She was constantly being moved – sometimes under fire – to stay one step ahead of the army,” Mr Hand added.

“She must have been absolutely terrified – an eight-year-old girl being led by strangers from one blown-up shell of a house to the next in the middle of a war zone.”

Mr Hand said his daughter had recounted Hamas gunmen were shouting “yala, yala, yala” in Arabic, which means “hurry, hurry, hurry”, at the hostages as they ran for their lives as Israel rained shells and gunfire down upon them.

A birthday spread on a table at the entrance to St Stephen’s Green in Dublin for Irish Israeli girl Emily Hand on November 17, her ninth birthday (David Young/PA)

“I said when she was being held that I was horrified by the thought of her spending her ninth birthday in the tunnels under Gaza,” he said.

“But the reality of what was happening to her was actually much worse – and I’m glad I didn’t know what she was going through at the time.”

Mr Hand added that Emily remains in shock and is being evaluated by child trauma specialists in a hospital near Tel Aviv.

He said doctors have put her on a course of vitamins to boost her nervous system, and she is now “eating like a horse” after being deprived of food for more than seven weeks.

“I know now I’m going to become an overprotective dad and still can’t bear to let her out of my sight,” Mr Hand said.

“But the last thing I would ever want is for her to feel trapped or threatened in any way again.”