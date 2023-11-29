UK mortgage approvals increase after interest rates held at 5.25%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK mortgage approvals increase after interest rates held at 5.25%

By Press Association
Average fixed-mortgage costs have eased slightly in recent months (Victoria Jones/PA)
Average fixed-mortgage costs have eased slightly in recent months (Victoria Jones/PA)

The number of mortgages approved for home buyers picked up last month after interest rates were held steady and mortgage increases eased.

Bank of England figures showed that 47,400 mortgages were approved for house purchases in October.

The Bank’s monthly Money And Credit report revealed the improvement from the eight-month low of 43,300 recorded in September.

It also showed that 23,700 remortgaging approvals were recorded in October, recovering from 20,600 in the previous month, which had been the lowest since 1999.

The data points towards a marginal improvement in conditions in the housing market after the Bank of England held interest rates at 5.25% in the past two monetary policy committee meetings amid a slowdown in inflation.

As a result, average fixed-mortgage costs have eased slightly in recent months but are still much higher than the levels seen in recent years.

Jason Tebb, chief executive officer of property platform OnTheMarket.com, said: “With approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, picking up in October after September’s dip, it is clear that the pause in interest rate hikes has boosted market stability and buyer confidence.

“Borrowers are daring to believe that base rate may have peaked, giving them a better idea of where they stand and what they can commit to when it comes to a property purchase.

“As lenders continue to reduce mortgage rates, this will further boost affordability.”

The new data from the Bank of England also reported that households deposited £4.6 billion with banks and building societies in October, the highest since November 2022.

This was driven by savers putting more money into timed interest-bearing accounts.

Meanwhile, net borrowing for consumer credit amounted to £1.3 billion for the month, dipping from £1.4 billion in September.

Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, said: “There are signs that the Bank of England’s monetary policy is having the desired effect with a softening of consumer spending and confidence, despite the slight pick-up in mortgage approvals.”