Matheson urges Scots to prepare ahead of ‘really challenging’ winter for NHS

People across Scotland are being urged to prepare for any winter ailments ahead of what is expected to be a “really challenging” season for the NHS.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson launched NHS 24’s annual winter preparedness campaign on Wednesday, reminding people to have cold and flu medicines on hand during the Christmas and new year period.

It comes after figures showed the number of people waiting for procedures or tests on the NHS has increased, with several Government targets missed.

The NHS 24 campaign will encourage those who rely on repeat prescriptions to make sure they have enough stocked at home to last over the festive period.

Speaking at the campaign launch in Edinburgh, Mr Matheson said: “Winter is going to be a really challenging time, I’ve been very clear about that for a number of months now.”

Michael Matheson, left, joined NHS 24 associate medical director Dr Ron Cook for the campaign launch in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said the Government had announced a number of funding packages to help ease pressure on the NHS, including £12 million for “hospital at home” schemes and £50 million for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Mr Matheson added: “The campaign that we’re launching today is to make sure that people are aware of the pressure on the NHS and also remind them what they can do to prevent themselves from having to use the health service over the course of the Christmas and new year period.”

He also said a lack of funding from the UK Government is having an impact on the devolved health service.

He said: “The challenges we have in health service in terms of finances is a reflection of the wider austerity that we’re experiencing from UK economic policy.

“We’ve seen almost a decade-and-a-half of austerity which is now having an accumulative effect on public sector finances.”

Over the festive period, GP surgeries will be closed for four days between December 23 and 26, and then got another four between December 30 and January 2.