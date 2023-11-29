Scottish exports grow to almost £80bn – but still lower than pre-pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Scottish exports grow to almost £80bn – but still lower than pre-pandemic

By Press Association
Sales from the ‘distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits’ helped Scotland’s exports total grow to almost £80 billion in 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sales from the ‘distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits’ helped Scotland’s exports total grow to almost £80 billion in 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The value of Scottish exports has increased by 11% to just under £80 billion – but is still below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.

Statistics published by the Scottish Government show total exports from Scotland to the rest of the UK and overseas countries were worth just under £79.9 billion in 2021.

That is up 11.3% from £71.8 billion the previous year, but is still lower than the total of just over £82 billion that was recorded in 2019.

Exports to the rest of the UK accounted for more than three fifths of the overall total, with almost £48.6 billion of goods and services sold in 2021.

Meanwhile, international exports were worth £31.3 billion – with almost £15 billion going to countries in the European Union and more than £16.3 billion of sales to other overseas countries.

The largest contribution to international exports came from the food, beverages and tobacco products sector – with these amounting to more than £6.1 billion in 2021.

Of this, just over £4.9 billion was made up of sales from the “distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits” such as whisky.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the data again showed that “the rest of the UK remains by far Scotland’s most important market”.

Mr Jack added: “England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined buy more than 60% of our exports. This is an important reminder of the importance of the UK’s internal market and the need for us to ensure that it continues to operate freely and effectively.”

With international sales having increased from just under £29.5 billion in 2020 the UK Government minister said going forward Scotland could benefit from “new opportunities” presented by post-Brexit sales deals with foreign nations.

Mr Jack said: “We have also seen international sales increase to more than £31 billion. With our first trade deals post-Brexit coming into effect earlier this year, Scottish businesses will be able to seize those new opportunities.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson Liz Smith said: “Yet again, the Scottish Government’s own figures show that a large majority of Scotland’s exports go to other parts of the United Kingdom.

“The SNP’s plans to tear us out of the UK would create a hard border, endangering almost £50 billion-worth of trade and having a catastrophic effect on Scotland’s economy.”