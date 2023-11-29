Johnson said ‘malingering’ people should get back to work, Covid inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson said ‘malingering’ people should get back to work, Covid inquiry hears

By Press Association
Boris Johnson was prime minister during the pandemic (PA)
Boris Johnson said “malingering work-shy people” needed to get back to work in July 2021 and the Government “can’t have the bollocks of consulting with employees and trade unions”, the Covid inquiry has heard.

Extracts from Professor Sir Patrick Vallance’s diaries, when he was Government chief scientific adviser, show the then prime minister getting increasingly frustrated at the remaining restrictions in the summer of 2021.

A diary entry dated July 2 2001 said: “PM meeting – cases up, hospital admissions up. PM looks downbeat and talks of grim predictions.

“Saj (Javid) says ‘we are going to have to learn to live with it’, ‘and die with it’, PM says.

“Cx (then chancellor Rishi Sunak) pushes very hard for faster opening up and fuller opening up. Getting rid of all restrictions.

“Repeats his mantra ‘we either believe in the Vx (vaccine) or we don’t’.”

The entry says Mr Johnson then asked: “Are we going to encourage people to wear masks? Are we going to continue with this bollocks?”

The entry added: “He says he wants everyone back and work ‘we can’t have the bollocks of consulting with employees and trade unions. They need to come back to work. All the malingering work-shy people.’

“Says how much of CS (civil service) is back ‘how would you be able to tell’ he says.

“Saj argues for caution. Basically it is PM and Cx against a more cautious (Michael) Gove and Saj. PM in a bad mood.”

The UK Covid-19 public inquiry was shown a further extract from Sir Patrick’s diaries dated June 30 2021 where he states that Mr Javid, then health secretary, and then education secretary Gavin Williamson were “jostling for dominance and airtime”.