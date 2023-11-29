No 10 rejects von der Leyen claim UK on ‘direction of travel’ back to EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 rejects von der Leyen claim UK on ‘direction of travel’ back to EU

By Press Association
The president of the European Commission made her comments at an event in Brussels (Joe Giddens/PA)
Downing Street denied that Brexit is in peril despite European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen suggesting the next generation could put the UK on a path to rejoining the EU.

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen said “the direction of travel” was clear and suggested the younger generation could “fix” the mistake of Brexit.

Asked if Mr Sunak agreed, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No. It’s through our Brexit freedoms that we are, right now, considering how to further strengthen our migration system.

Brexit
Ursula von der Leyen, left, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It is through our Brexit freedoms we are ensuring patients in the UK can get access to medicines faster, that there is improved animal welfare. That is very much what we are focused on.”

Asked if Brexit was in peril, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No.”

The return of former prime minister Lord Cameron as Foreign Secretary and his call for the UK to be a “friend, a neighbour and the best possible partner” for the EU has caused unease among some Brexiteers.

But Rishi Sunak’s press secretary stressed the Prime Minister’s Brexiteer credentials.

“We have a Prime Minister that championed Brexit before it was in his career interest to do so because he believes in it passionately,” she told reporters in Westminster.

“We are very focused on making a success of it.”

Ms von der Leyen’s comments came in an interview at a Politico awards ceremony on Tuesday night in the Belgian capital.

Asked whether Britain could ever rejoin the EU, Ms von der Leyen said: “I must say, I keep telling my children: ‘You have to fix it. We goofed it up, you have to fix it’.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Wednesday (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“So I think here too, the direction of travel — my personal opinion — is clear.”

She also described the Windsor Framework, signed by her and Mr Sunak to address Northern Ireland’s Brexit difficulties, as “a new beginning for old friends”.

Lord Cameron met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who leads on Brexit matters for the bloc, in Brussels on Wednesday.