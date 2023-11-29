Ministers urged to help social tenants amid ‘staggering’ need in costs crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to help social tenants amid ‘staggering’ need in costs crisis

By Press Association
The UK Government has been urged to act as a report warned social housing tenants are struggling in the costs crisis (PA)
Scots living in council and housing association homes are struggling as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and the “scale of need requires Government intervention”, a report has warned.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) issued the call for action as its report detailed the impact the crisis has had on tenants.

The report was clear: “Put bluntly, social tenants across Scotland are struggling.”

Around a quarter of the population lives in social housing, with previous research having found the lower rents have helped keep up to 60,000 out of poverty.

The SFHA report, launched at the House of Commons, found “the cost-of-living crisis has cut right across social tenants’ lives – deeply affecting their financial security, their physical and mental health and levels of social isolation”.

There has also been a “disproportionate impact” compared to people living in other housing sectors, it added.

The report said: “Nearly three-quarters of social tenants (72%) believe the cost-of-living crisis will have a long-term negative impact on them and their family.”

It cited research by the West of Scotland Housing Association (WoSHA), where a survey of more than 700 tenants found 86% feel worse off financially compared to last year.

The research reported 98% are struggling “at least a little” with energy costs, with 95% in this situation for food – 44% of tenants reported missing meals as a result of the costs crisis.

The same survey found 82% of tenants have limited how often they use heating or lighting at home.

The SFHA report said “over half of social tenants (57%) have reported that the cost-of-living crisis has had a negative impact on them spending time with or connecting with others”.

It added: “Given that around half of social tenants live by themselves, reducing contact with people means there is a significantly increased risk of social isolation, loneliness and related mental health impacts.”

Adding there is now a “staggering level of need”, the report told how housing associations are “providing financial support or access to food and fuel for households who have never needed this kind of support before”.

It urged the UK Government to act to “increase the incomes and cut the costs of social tenants”.

The report said this should be done by reforming the social security system to “make payments reflect actual living costs”, as well as the introduction of a social tariff to reduce energy bills for those who are more vulnerable.

While it said housing associations will “do what they can to support their communities”, the report is clear that “the scale of need requires Government intervention – now”.

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “It is simply not right that in one of the world’s richest economies we have so many people facing the level of need uncovered here.

“We have to be clear – this is a direct result of political choices.

“Housing associations provide safe, warm, affordable homes for life, but our members are still seeing tenants struggling.

“Over 70% of Scotland’s social tenants receive some form of social security, so if people cannot feed their families or heat their homes, then it’s clear that the system is not fit for purpose.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.