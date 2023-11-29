Ministers urged to help social tenants amid ‘staggering’ need in costs crisis

Scots living in council and housing association homes are struggling as a result of the cost-of-living crisis and the “scale of need requires Government intervention”, a report has warned.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) issued the call for action as its report detailed the impact the crisis has had on tenants.

The report was clear: “Put bluntly, social tenants across Scotland are struggling.”

Around a quarter of the population lives in social housing, with previous research having found the lower rents have helped keep up to 60,000 out of poverty.

The SFHA report, launched at the House of Commons, found “the cost-of-living crisis has cut right across social tenants’ lives – deeply affecting their financial security, their physical and mental health and levels of social isolation”.

There has also been a “disproportionate impact” compared to people living in other housing sectors, it added.

The report said: “Nearly three-quarters of social tenants (72%) believe the cost-of-living crisis will have a long-term negative impact on them and their family.”

It cited research by the West of Scotland Housing Association (WoSHA), where a survey of more than 700 tenants found 86% feel worse off financially compared to last year.

The research reported 98% are struggling “at least a little” with energy costs, with 95% in this situation for food – 44% of tenants reported missing meals as a result of the costs crisis.

The same survey found 82% of tenants have limited how often they use heating or lighting at home.

The SFHA report said “over half of social tenants (57%) have reported that the cost-of-living crisis has had a negative impact on them spending time with or connecting with others”.

It added: “Given that around half of social tenants live by themselves, reducing contact with people means there is a significantly increased risk of social isolation, loneliness and related mental health impacts.”

Adding there is now a “staggering level of need”, the report told how housing associations are “providing financial support or access to food and fuel for households who have never needed this kind of support before”.

It urged the UK Government to act to “increase the incomes and cut the costs of social tenants”.

The report said this should be done by reforming the social security system to “make payments reflect actual living costs”, as well as the introduction of a social tariff to reduce energy bills for those who are more vulnerable.

While it said housing associations will “do what they can to support their communities”, the report is clear that “the scale of need requires Government intervention – now”.

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “It is simply not right that in one of the world’s richest economies we have so many people facing the level of need uncovered here.

“We have to be clear – this is a direct result of political choices.

“Housing associations provide safe, warm, affordable homes for life, but our members are still seeing tenants struggling.

“Over 70% of Scotland’s social tenants receive some form of social security, so if people cannot feed their families or heat their homes, then it’s clear that the system is not fit for purpose.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.