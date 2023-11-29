Unlicensed muirburn to tackle wildfires still allowed under new laws – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unlicensed muirburn to tackle wildfires still allowed under new laws – minister

By Press Association
Muirburn involves the deliberate burning of heather (Jane Barlow/PA)
Muirburn involves the deliberate burning of heather (Jane Barlow/PA)

The practice of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather and other plants – will still be allowed in emergency situations to stop wildfires, a minister has said.

Environment minister Gillian Martin was responding to questions from SNP backbenchers Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing, who raised concerns about plans to control muirburn.

The Scottish Government’s Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill, which is being debated in Holyrood on Thursday, would restrict muirburn amid concerns about its environmental impact.

Ms Forbes said it is important gamekeepers are still able to “fight fire with fire”, as happened during a wildfire at Cannich in the Highlands over the summer.

Ms Martin told Ms Forbes the Bill will allow “the continuation of muirburn by practitioners to prevent or reduce the risk of wildfires”.

Humza Yousaf statement to Parliament
Kate Forbes stressed the benefits of muirburn (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “The Bill also contains provisions which would allow practitioners to undertake muirburn without a licence in emergency circumstances such as those that Ms Forbes has described.

“This flexibility is absolutely necessary and important.”

She praised the “swift actions” of gamekeepers at Cannich.

Mr Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, asked the minister: “Isn’t it the case that if you wait for an emergency, it’s too late?”

He said many in rural Scotland are concerned reducing muirburn will increase the risk of lives being lost from out-of-control wildfires.

Ms Martin said: “I don’t wholly share the concerns but I think, as Fergus Ewing points out, we need to have a flexible system that allows a speedy response.”

She said the Bill will ensure muirburn can go ahead in a sustainable manner.