Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Mental health treatment wait times improving – minister

By Press Association
The minister said waits for psychological therapies are reducing (PA)
Waiting times for mental health treatments are improving, a minister has said.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said figures which will be released shortly show waits for psychological therapies are decreasing.

It comes after an Audit Scotland report said work to tackle the “postcode lottery” of adult mental health services has been too slow.

Ms Todd was questioned by MSPs at Holyrood on Wednesday.

Conservative Graham Simpson asked what support is available for people who need help over the winter.

The minister said that in the first instance, people should contact their GPs or mental health team, with help also on offer from NHS 24.

Maree Todd
Maree Todd told MSPs ‘things are improving in mental health’ (PA)

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said poor mental health is affecting NHS staff too, with a sickness rate of 7% in Fife.

He said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats secured £120 million for mental health support in the 2021 budget.

“So why are mental health waits still so long?”

Ms Todd responded: “Actually, mental health waits are improving, and the statistics which I am seeing and which I think will be in the public domain very soon show a continuing decrease in the psychological therapies waiting times.

“That indicates a sustained improvement over recent times.”

She acknowledged that for people currently facing long waits, “that is not an answer that they want to hear”.

Ms Todd added: “I assure the chamber that things are improving in mental health, the steps we are taking are working.”