Hunt refuses to commit to maintaining fuel duty cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hunt refuses to commit to maintaining fuel duty cut

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)

Jeremy Hunt has refused to commit to maintaining a freeze in fuel duty, saying he would “look at that decision again” in the run-up to next year’s budget.

The Chancellor is unlikely to impose a massive tax hike on motorists in election year, but the state of the public finances may force him to act.

The budget watchdog bases its assessment of the public finances on fuel duty rising at 1p above inflation – even though this has not happened since 2011 – and maintaining the cut would further add to the squeeze on departmental budgets.

On top of the long-standing freeze, a temporary 5p cut in duty was implemented in 2022-23 and rolled over for 2023-24, but from March 23, 2024 it is set to be reversed.

Mr Hunt stressed that was a “temporary relief”.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

At the Treasury Select Committee, Labour’s Dame Angela Eagle pointed out that the assumption of annual increases in the fuel duty escalator gave him “half of your fiscal headroom” – the cushion that allows Mr Hunt to meet his target of national debt falling.

Asked if he would apply the fuel duty escalator, he said: “I’m afraid you will have to wait until the spring budget before I’m able to answer that question.”

He said the freeze was “something that is not a permanent measure”.

He added: “I was very pleased we were able to roll it over this year. And we will look at that decision again in the run-up to the spring budget.”

Committee chairwoman Harriett Baldwin questioned whether the next budget would be before March 23 or if the 5p cut would be allowed to lapse.

Mr Hunt said: “I don’t like temporary reliefs. I think it’s something that is permanent and should be described as permanent.

“That is a temporary relief.

“And we will make a decision on that when we have the spring budget, the date for which has not been decided.”