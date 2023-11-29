Cameron condemns Moscow ahead of OSCE summit including Russian counterpart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cameron condemns Moscow ahead of OSCE summit including Russian counterpart

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron will attend the OSCE gathering in North Macedonia (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron will attend the OSCE gathering in North Macedonia (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Lord Cameron has labelled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “indefensible” ahead of a conference in North Macedonia that Moscow’s foreign minister is expected to attend.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated the UK’s support for Kyiv at a meeting of foreign ministers in Skopje on Wednesday, a day before the ministerial council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) begins.

President Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said he planned to make the trip to the Balkan country, which would be a rare visit to a Nato member state since the Kremlin launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine in February last year.

London Ukraine talks
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said he planned to attend the OSCE meeting (Jonathan Brady/PA)

There are understood to be no plans for Lord Cameron to meet with Mr Lavrov in Skopje.

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine said they would boycott the conference because of Mr Lavrov’s participation.

Russia is one of the 57 members of the OSCE, an intergovernmental organisation created to calm tensions between East and West during the Cold War.

The UK delegation to the OSCE said in a statement: “The Foreign Secretary said, at a meeting of foreign ministers in Skopje before the OSCE Ministerial Council, that the UK would stand with Ukraine for as long as it took and continue to give moral, diplomatic, economic and military support.

“He added that Russia was responsible for the conflict and their actions were indefensible. They had trampled on all of the 10 principles of the Helsinki Final Act which guided relations between states.

“The Foreign Secretary concluded his remarks by saying that Britain was clear in its support for the OSCE. He called on all those foreign ministers present to support the organisation and secure its future, welcoming Malta’s assumption of Chair in Office for 2024.”

Lord Cameron also used a trip to Brussels to urge his counterparts in Nato not to waver in their support for Ukraine.

There has been less focus on the war in eastern Europe as Western allies address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

But with a continuing truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Lord Cameron, who made Ukraine his first trip after returning to frontline politics a fortnight ago, said Nato could “never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression”.