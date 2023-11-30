Council’s leadership praised by watchdog amid drug and deprivation challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council’s leadership praised by watchdog amid drug and deprivation challenges

By Press Association
The report praised Dundee City Council (Alamy/PA)
The report praised Dundee City Council (Alamy/PA)

A watchdog report has praised the “effective leadership” of Dundee City Council amid challenges to tackle deprivation and drug deaths.

The Accounts Commission’s best value report into the local authority, published on Thursday, praised the “good financial management and engagement with communities” as it works to tackle long-standing challenges across the city.

The commission said: “It is clear that the effective leadership provided by officers and elected members is an area of strength for the council.

“This is demonstrated in the clarity and coherence of the council’s vision and planning, its alignment of resources with its priorities, and its fair and balanced public performance reporting, which we welcome.”

However, it noted: “We recognise that there are high levels of deprivation and child poverty in Dundee, and long-standing challenges around educational attainment and drug deaths.

“The commission is assured that the council is taking action in response to these issues.”

It urged the council to update its long-term financial strategy amid a cumulative funding gap of £38 million for the period 2024-27.

It said the council has “sound” financial management and planning, which should be “commended”, however challenges remain around the delivery of the capital programme despite “signs of improvement”.

Ronnie Hinds, interim chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: “Councillors and staff at Dundee City Council continue to be focused on the needs of local people.

View of Dundee
The council said it has ‘bold ambitions for a smarter, fairer, more vibrant and attractive Dundee’ (Alamy/PA)

“There is clear leadership, a commitment to improve and action in response to audit recommendations. A strong vision for the future of the city is embedded in the council’s strategies and plans. The council should look to share its approach with other councils.

“Given the significant challenges the city faces, and the ongoing need for financial savings, it’s critical that the council maintains and continues the progress it has made.”

Council leader John Alexander said: “These positive findings by the Accounts Commission are a strong validation of the excellent work that’s being carried out by the council in a number of areas.

“We know that there are some areas where more needs to be done to improve the lives of people in the city, and we are working hard with our partners to deliver that change.

“Despite the challenges of the past few years, and the difficult financial road that lies ahead, our bold ambitions for a smarter, fairer, more vibrant and attractive Dundee are undiminished.”