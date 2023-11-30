London’s Premier League football clubs sign charter on women’s safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London’s Premier League football clubs sign charter on women’s safety

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London (PA)
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London (PA)

London’s Premier League football clubs have all signed a charter to make their venues safer for women at night, the Mayor’s office has said.

All seven teams have joined more than 2,000 organisations and venues across the capital which are signed up to Sadiq Khan’s Women’s Night Safety Charter.

Arsenal, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are now all committed to making their venues “safer” and “more welcoming”, as well as helping to tackle violence against women and girls.

Championship side Millwall has also signed up and the Mayor is encouraging other football, rugby and sports clubs to follow the lead of Premier League teams.

Tesco and Boots also singed the charter on Thursday.

The Mayor’s Office has said the charter is part of Mr Khan’s strategy to make women and girls be and feel safe wherever they are in the capital.

Funding from the Mayor is providing support, training and resources to signatories to help them meet the seven pledges of the Charter.

Sarah Everard death
A woman holding a placard for Sarah Everard (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mr Khan said: “I’m thrilled that all London’s Premier League football clubs have signed up to my Women’s Night Safety Charter. It is a major milestone for the campaign.

“They are setting a brilliant example for their fans and staff that misogyny and violence against women and girls won’t be tolerated.

“We all have a role to play in making London safer and more welcoming for women and girls, and this includes our world-class stadiums and entertainment venues.

“I hope this encourages other businesses and organisations, no matter how big or small, to sign up and help build a safer London for everyone.”

London’s night czar Amy Lame said: “Whilst we still have work to do, I hope they inspire other businesses from a range of sectors to sign up and help women and girls feel safe in our city at night.”

Barbara Charone, who is on the board of directors for both Chelsea FC and its Foundation, said: “Chelsea FC is proud to play an important role in our community. The signing of the Women’s Night Safety Charter is another way we can ensure a safe and welcoming environment for everybody.

“We support the Mayor of London in making our city a place where all women of all ages and girls feel confident at night, including at our football ground.